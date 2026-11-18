ACTO AI Roleplay Integration with Veeva Vault CRM via X-Pages Now Available for Field Teams to Rehearse Each HCP Conversation Before It Happens

PR Newswire

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026

Sales reps and MSLs can launch ACTO CxZone with one click from their planning screens, practice with an HCP avatar grounded in MLR-approved Veeva Vault content, and get immediate feedback to improve their conversation

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACTO, a Veeva Gold Product Partner, today announced that CxZone, its AI roleplay solution for life sciences field teams, is now available within Veeva Vault CRM through X-Pages. Pharma sales reps and medical science liaisons (MSLs) can now open an AI-simulated practice session from the same Vault CRM screens where they review accounts and plan calls. They can rehearse the conversations they expect to have with healthcare professionals (HCPs) before each meeting starts. CxZone is the first AI roleplay solution from a Veeva Product Partner available via X-Pages.

"ACTO CxZone fits the way field professionals already work," said Kumar Erramilli, co-founder and chief technology officer at ACTO. "With CxZone integrated with Veeva Vault CRM via X-Pages, sales reps and MSLs can simulate the HCP conversation they're about to have, sharpen their messaging, prepare for tough questions, and polish their delivery so they show up ready to add immediate value."

Field teams usually train for HCP conversations in scheduled sessions or on separate learning platforms. When a meeting comes up, reps prepare in their CRM by reviewing notes, insights, and approved content. Traditionally, practicing the conversation itself means switching systems, so reps rarely rehearse in the flow of their work before discussing new clinical evidence or handling tough objections.

With Vault CRM X-Pages, life sciences companies can add custom screens, workflows, and app-like experiences inside Vault CRM, so reps and MSLs see the insights and tools they need in one place. Purpose-built for the unique needs of life sciences, CxZone adds practice to that workspace. With CxZone in X-Pages, reps and MSLs can:

Practice from the planning screen - While reviewing account insights, call objectives, and notes from the last HCP interaction, reps launch CxZone with one click and never leave Vault CRM.

- While reviewing account insights, call objectives, and notes from the last HCP interaction, reps launch CxZone with one click and never leave Vault CRM. Rehearse what matters most - Reps pick a focus area, such as new clinical evidence, objection handling, or a product profile, or run the full call from opening to close.

- Reps pick a focus area, such as new clinical evidence, objection handling, or a product profile, or run the full call from opening to close. Talk with an HCP avatar who knows the product - The AI avatar draws on approved content from Veeva PromoMats and MedComms to ask accurate product, clinical, and scientific questions.

- The AI avatar draws on approved content from Veeva PromoMats and MedComms to ask accurate product, clinical, and scientific questions. Get scored feedback right away - After each session, CxZone delivers an overall assessment, scores across five skill areas, including Clinical IQ and Messaging scores, showing reps what they did well and where to improve.

ACTO's integration with Veeva PromoMats and MedComms grounds every simulation in content that has cleared medical, legal, and regulatory (MLR) review. Through the integration, administrators select and add approved files from Vault into CxZone and tell the AI how to use them, so the avatar challenges reps with compliant, brand-specific questions. Admins build and adjust simulations without coding or vendor help.

"As our account specialists plan their day, review insights, and think about the next conversation with an HCP, they can launch CxZone right in the flow of their work and practice that conversation before it happens," said Michael Ratican, head of enterprise learning at Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. "They walk into each meeting feeling competent, confident, and prepared, and I'm excited about what that can do for our field performance."

The CxZone integration with Vault CRM via X-Pages is available now to ACTO customers using Vault CRM. Learn more at acto.com/cxzone or follow ACTO on LinkedIn for company news.

About ACTO

ACTO helps life sciences companies bring therapies to patients after regulatory approval. Its AI-powered Field Excellence Platform and AI SuperAgents speed product launches, strengthen field execution, and deepen customer engagement for commercial and medical teams. ACTO elevates training and coaching and agentifies up to 30% of the work in customer-facing roles. That frees reps, medical science liaisons, and their leaders to focus on human connection, judgment, and strategic execution. Fourteen of the top 50 pharmaceutical companies use ACTO, along with high-growth biotechs and leading medtech organizations. ACTO is FDA 21 CFR Part 11 validated, SOC 2 Type II certified, and a Veeva Gold Product Partner. Learn more at www.acto.com.

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