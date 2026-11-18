October production rises to 16.04 BTC as stronger uptime and hashrate reinforce the operating foundation for Olenox's three-phase mining expansion strategy

CONROE, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / Olenox Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:OLOX) ("Olenox" or the "Company"), an integrated energy and infrastructure company, today announced that its CS Digital Ventures, LLC ("CS Digital") operations earned approximately 16.04 Bitcoin during October 2026, the Company's highest monthly Bitcoin production during the three-month period beginning in August.

October marked improvement across each of the Company's principal monthly operating measures. Bitcoin earned increased approximately 6.7% from 15.03 BTC in September to 16.04 BTC in October. Uptime rose from 68% to 75%, a seven-percentage-point increase, while average operational hashrate increased approximately 9.6%, from 1.04 exahashes per second ("EH/s") to 1.14 EH/s.

The October results also exceeded August performance, when the Company earned 15.63 BTC, recorded uptime of 67% and achieved an average operational hashrate of 1.03 EH/s. From August through October, uptime improved by eight percentage points and hashrate increased approximately 10.7%, demonstrating continued operating progress across the Company's Bitcoin mining platform.

"October was our strongest operating month of the past three months, with gains in Bitcoin production, uptime and hashrate," said Mike McLaren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Olenox. "The results reflect the progress our operating team is making as we continue optimizing the CS Digital platform. Greater uptime and higher hashrate give us a stronger operating foundation for the three-phase strategy we recently announced: establish lower-cost power, potentially relocate our existing miners to that power supply and build from there toward a larger fleet."

The monthly progress follows Olenox's May 28, 2026 acquisition of CS Digital, which added an established Bitcoin mining operation to the Company's expanding energy and infrastructure platform. In October, Olenox further expanded that platform through the completed acquisitions of Wildboy Holdings, Ltd. and IPD Industries, Inc., bringing together natural-gas resources and processing infrastructure in British Columbia with a registered power-development platform near the Waha Hub in West Texas.

Wildboy's acquired assets include a natural-gas processing facility with capacity of up to 144 million cubic feet per day and approximately 184,785 acres. Management estimates that available gas could support an initial power-generation opportunity of up to 50 MW, subject to generation equipment, supporting infrastructure, applicable approvals and operating conditions. The acquired IPD platform near Pecos, Texas, holds a 100 MW self-generator registration with the Public Utility Commission of Texas, providing Olenox with a foundation for pursuing modular power development in stages.

Building on those acquisitions, Olenox recently outlined a three-phase plan to establish lower-cost, self-generated electricity, potentially relocate eligible mining equipment to sites supplied by that power and pursue an expansion of its fleet from approximately 9,700 to 20,000 miners. The Company is targeting an electricity rate of approximately $0.015 per kilowatt-hour, compared with approximately $0.06 per kilowatt-hour under its current operating arrangements. If achieved on a comparable, all-in delivered-cost basis, the targeted rate would represent a 75% reduction in the electricity rate.

The planned power development, miner relocation, electricity-rate reduction and fleet expansion are targets rather than achieved operating results. Execution remains subject to substantial financing, power availability, equipment procurement, infrastructure readiness, permitting, final equipment and fuel-supply agreements and other operating requirements. October production was generated through the Company's current mining operations and does not reflect the anticipated benefits of the planned self-generated power strategy.

The majority of Olenox's mining fleet currently operates at third-party hosting facilities under profit-sharing arrangements. October production and hashrate figures reflect Bitcoin and hashrate credited to the Company's mining-pool accounts. Certain hosting expenses and profit-sharing amounts are accounted for separately and, where applicable, had not been finalized as of the date of this release.

All October production figures are preliminary, unaudited and subject to final operational and financial review. Reported Bitcoin production is net of mining-pool fees.

About Olenox Industries Inc.

Olenox Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:OLOX) is an integrated energy and infrastructure company focused on acquiring, developing and operating assets across the oil and natural gas, energy services, power generation, modular infrastructure and digital-compute sectors. Through its subsidiaries, Olenox is building a vertically integrated platform designed to connect energy resources with power-intensive infrastructure while delivering engineered and modular solutions across industrial markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend," "potential" or similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning future Bitcoin production and operating performance; improvements in uptime, hashrate and fleet efficiency; the continued optimization and integration of CS Digital's operations; the anticipated benefits and integration of the Wildboy and IPD acquisitions; the implementation and sequencing of the Company's three-phase mining strategy; targeted electricity rates and potential cost reductions; the relocation of mining equipment; expansion toward a fleet of 20,000 miners; the development and availability of lower-cost, self-generated and behind-the-meter power; potential power-generation capacity; the connection of energy resources with existing and future digital-compute infrastructure; the development of the Company's gas-to-power-to-compute strategy; and the Company's future business, operations and financial performance.

Forward-looking statements are based on current estimates, expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, among others, volatility in Bitcoin prices and network difficulty; changes in mining economics; the availability, cost and reliability of natural gas and electrical power; generation efficiency; equipment performance, fleet utilization and hosting arrangements; infrastructure and relocation costs; permitting and construction requirements; the availability and terms of financing; the availability of generation equipment and the execution of final equipment and fuel-supply agreements; the Company's ability to integrate acquired assets and execute its growth strategy; regulatory developments; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The information in this release is provided only as of its date, and Olenox undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Relations

investors@olenox.com

Media Contact

Rona Menashe

Guttman Associates PR & Marketing

Rona@GuttmanPR.com

SOURCE: Olenox Industries Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/olenox-october-bitcoin-production-climbs-to-three-month-high-as-uptime-1253269