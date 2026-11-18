WOONSOCKET, RI / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / CVS Health

Originally published on CVS Health Newsroom

Key points

Family caregivers take on complex responsibilities every day, often while balancing jobs, children and other demands.

CVS Health supports caregivers in practical ways, from pharmacist guidance and medication access to digital tools and in-home support.

The Here for the Caregivers Hall of Fame in Philadelphia was one example of that commitment, recognizing caregivers during National Family Caregivers Month.

Louis Torre lives nearly 3,000 miles from his mother, but he still helps manage her Parkinson's care. Since his father's death, he has used the CVS Health app and CVS Specialty medication deliveries to coordinate her care from afar, so the time they spend together can be about each other.

For the one in four Americans ¹ caring for a family member or friend, caregiving can mean managing medications, extra trips to the pharmacy or learning to handle a new health need - often on top of work, children and everything else. Practical caregiver support that makes care simpler gives them something valuable: more time with the person they love.

That's the goal at CVS Health - and during National Family Caregivers Month, CVS Pharmacy brought that spirit to Philadelphia by celebrating the caregivers themselves.

Recognizing the people behind the care

On Nov. 8, CVS Pharmacy joined Care Out Loud and P&G for the Here for the Caregivers Hall of Fame, recognizing family caregivers for contributions that are often unseen. Care Out Loud is a national initiative powered by One Family Foundation that makes caregiving more visible and connects caregivers with free resources, tools and community.

For the day, a dedicated space outside the CVS Pharmacy on South Broad Street became a Hall of Fame-inspired experience with caregiver stories and photos, ways for families to honor their own caregivers, general health and wellness information and the chance to speak with a CVS pharmacist. Inspired by P&G's partnership with the NFL - and fitting for a home football Sunday in Philadelphia - the theme celebrated caregivers as the "MVPs" of their families and communities. The thank-you extends beyond Philadelphia, too. Through Nov. 15, CVS Media Exchange, which helps brands connect with CVS shoppers, is sharing Care Out Loud's "Here for the Caregivers" message at checkout in CVS Pharmacy stores nationwide, so caregivers can be thanked during a routine trip to CVS.

For CVS Pharmacy, the Hall of Fame was a chance to meet caregivers where many already turn for help - their pharmacy.

"Caregivers carry so much, often without anyone noticing," said Tim Dolan, Interim Vice President, Consumer Health Care, CVS Health. "We were glad to join P&G and Care Out Loud in welcoming caregivers to CVS Pharmacy, thanking them for everything they do and reminding them that help with their everyday health needs is close by."

Support can start close to home

That help can start with a conversation at the pharmacy counter. CVS pharmacists can help caregivers understand how to use over-the-counter medications appropriately, discuss vaccination needs and identify when it may be appropriate to connect with another health care provider.

Digital tools can ease the day-to-day logistics, too. With the CVS Health app, caregivers can manage family members' prescriptions in one place, set up refill reminders, schedule vaccinations and choose same-day or 1- to 3-day delivery for eligible prescriptions.

And for care that happens at home, blood pressure monitors, thermometers and other devices available at CVS can make routine health monitoring easier.

No two caregiving journeys look alike

Like Louis, many caregivers are finding their own ways to manage.

When Curtis Powell became the full-time caregiver for his 104-year-old mother, CVS Pharmacy and the CVS Health app helped him pick up supplies faster, and MinuteClinic put her at ease for her vaccines. Less time on errands meant more time with his mom.

Nicole Graham balances caring for her father, Russ, with raising five children. Pharmacy guidance, convenient care for her family and in-home support from Signify Health, part of CVS Health, have helped her navigate his complex health needs.

Whether it's a question answered at the pharmacy counter or a prescription delivered to the door, those small moments add up - easing caregiver stress and leaving more time for the person they love.

Find more stories and multimedia from CVS Health at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CVS Health

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cvs-health

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CVS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/caregiver-support-that-makes-everyday-care-a-little-easier-1253415