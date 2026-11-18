EngineRoom showcases AI-powered revenue growth solutions at Simprosium Sydney, opening opportunities across a global ecosystem of more than 24,000 businesses and 450,000 users

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) ("CXAI" or the "Company"), an enterprise agentic AI platform company, today highlighted the expansion of its mid-market growth strategy through its Australian subsidiary EngineRoom's technology partnership with Simpro Group, a global leader in AI-powered field service management software. EngineRoom, powered by CXAI, showcased its AI-powered growth intelligence platform at Simprosium Sydney 2026, held November 9-10, at an event that drew more than 750 Simpro customers. EngineRoom extends the Company's AI capabilities into customer acquisition and revenue growth for mid-market businesses.

EngineRoom, powered by CXAI, showcasing its AI-powered growth intelligence platform at Simprosium Sydney 2026.

AI-Powered Growth Intelligence for the Mid-Market

Automating customer acquisition and revenue opportunities

EngineRoom demonstrated how its platform transforms completed Simpro job data into marketing content that showcases expertise, improves visibility across Google and AI-powered search, and helps businesses attract new customers.

Connecting marketing investment directly to revenue

By integrating marketing activity with Simpro's customer, job and revenue data, EngineRoom enables businesses to measure marketing ROI, identify higher-performing channels and make more informed growth investments. EngineRoom's two sessions, "Win more work from jobs you've already finished" and "Know which marketing makes you money. Stop paying for what doesn't," were led by Lawrence Penn, Head of Growth & Partnerships at EngineRoom.

"Trade businesses are sitting on enormous, untapped growth potential in the data they already have. By connecting EngineRoom's growth marketing technology and AI capabilities with Simpro's operational data, we're helping businesses turn completed jobs into new customer opportunities, understand which marketing investments generate revenue, and make smarter decisions that drive measurable growth. Simprosium was a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate how connected technology and AI can deliver real commercial value," said Adam Laurie, General Manager, CXAI Australia.

Scaling Distribution Through a Global Technology Ecosystem

EngineRoom is a service partner of Simpro Group and an integrated app in the Simpro Marketplace. Simpro Group supports more than 24,000 trade and service businesses and 450,000 users worldwide through its Simpro, AroFlo, BigChange and ClockShark platforms. This established ecosystem represents a potential channel for CXAI to expand awareness and adoption of EngineRoom's growth intelligence solutions in the trade and field service vertical.

The partnership continues with a joint webinar on November 19, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. AEDT. EngineRoom's Lawrence Penn will join Delight by Simpro and Simpro executives Ludi Wiggins, Growth Director APAC, and William Dinkel, VP and GM Engineering, to demonstrate automated repeat-work opportunities and marketing attribution. Registration is open at: simprogroup.com/resources/webinars/automated-growth-with-delight.

Continued Mid-Market Commercial Engagement

EngineRoom will also showcase its platform at The Business Show Australia on November 25-26, 2026, at ICC Sydney, stand B1236, as it continues to build awareness among mid-market businesses. Visit The Business Show Australia for event details.

"Our acquisition of EngineRoom was a strategic step in expanding CXAI's agentic AI capabilities beyond the enterprise and into the mid-market," said Khurram Sheikh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CXAI. "By leveraging established industry ecosystems such as Simpro, we see an opportunity to scale customer acquisition, expand our addressable market and drive new revenue opportunities. Our focus is on delivering AI solutions that translate business intelligence into measurable commercial outcomes."

About CXApp Inc.

CXApp Inc. is an enterprise agentic AI platform company focused on helping organizations improve productivity, automate workflows and enhance business performance through artificial intelligence.

The Company's platform combines operational intelligence, analytics, workplace technologies and intelligent automation to deliver measurable business outcomes across enterprise and mid-market organizations.

CXAI serves customers across technology, financial services, healthcare, media and other industries while expanding its AI capabilities through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

www.cxapp.com

CXApp Inc.: marketing@cxapp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations, estimates, and projections of the Company may differ from its actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative or other variations thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations with respect to future performance of the Company, including projected financial information (which is not audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors), and the future plans, operations and opportunities for the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the demand for the Company's services together with the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors or changes in the business environment in which the Company operates; changes in consumer preferences or the market for the Company's services; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the availability or competition for opportunities for expansion of the Company's business; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the loss of one or more members of the Company's management team; loss of a major customer and other risks and uncertainties included from time to time in the Company's reports (including all amendments to those reports) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

SOURCE: CXApp Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cxai-expands-agentic-ai-reach-into-mid-market-through-enginerooms-1253343