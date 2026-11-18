First SkyCouriers flying in Africa will support medical evacuation missions in Algeria's energy sector

Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, today announced it has delivered two Cessna SkyCourier aircraft equipped for aero-medical missions to Tassili Travail Aérien (TTA) of Algeria. The aircraft are the first aero-medical SkyCouriers in Africa and the first customer SkyCouriers to enter service on the continent, expanding the aircraft's global presence and demonstrating its versatility for critical special missions.

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Textron Aviation completes delivery of Africa's first two aero-medical equipped Cessna SkyCourier aircraft to Tassili Travail Aérien, also marking the first SkyCourier deliveries in Africa, expanding the aircraft's special-mission capabilities.

The two aircraft will support TTA's passenger transportation and aero-medical evacuation operations serving Algeria's energy sector. Equipped with the LifePort PLUS Powered Medevac System, the SkyCourier can be quickly reconfigured to support passenger, cargo and medevac missions based on operational needs.

"This is a significant milestone for the Cessna SkyCourier as the first customer for the certified aero-medical system sees their two Cessna SkyCouriers enter service," said Bob Gibbs, vice president, Defense Special Mission Sales. "The SkyCourier's combination of a large, flexible cabin and mission versatility makes it well suited for operators with demanding transportation and aero-medical requirements. We are proud to see TTA become the first SkyCourier operator in Africa and showcase another important mission for the aircraft."

Based in Algeria, TTA is a subsidiary of Sonatrach, the state-owned national oil and gas company. TTA provides passenger transportation, aero-medical evacuation and other special mission services to the energy sector across Algeria.

The twin-engine, large-utility Cessna SkyCourier turboprop is expected to modernize TTA's fleet with improved efficiency, reliability and lower operating costs while supporting transportation and medevac missions. The aircraft will be based in Algiers and Hassi Messaoud, Algeria.

Endless Special Missions Possibilities

When government, military and commercial customers need airborne solutions for critical missions, they turn to Textron Aviation. The company's aviation solutions provide the high-performance and flight characteristics required to address the unique challenges of special missions operations. With unparalleled quality, versatility and low operating costs, Textron Aviation products are ideal for air ambulance, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR); utility transport, aerial survey, flight inspection; training and many other special operations.

About the Cessna SkyCourier

The Cessna SkyCourier twin-engine, high-wing turboprop offers a combination of performance and lower operating costs for air freight, commuter and special mission operators. It's available in both freighter and passenger variants, as well as a Combi configuration or with a gravel kit for maximum flexibility. The 19-passenger variant includes separate crew and passenger doors for smooth boarding, a large baggage compartment and large cabin windows for natural light and views.

The freighter variant features a flat-floor cabin that is sized to handle up to three LD3 shipping containers with an impressive 6,000 pounds of payload capability. Both variants offer a large cargo door and single-point pressure refueling to enable faster turnarounds.

The aircraft is powered by two wing-mounted Pratt Whitney Canada PT6A-65SC turboprop engines and features the McCauley Propeller C779, a heavy-duty and reliable 110-inch aluminum four-blade propeller, which is full feathering with reversible pitch, designed to enhance the performance of the aircraft while hauling tremendous loads. The SkyCourier is operated with Garmin G1000 NXi avionics and has a maximum cruise speed of more than 200 ktas and a 900 nautical-mile maximum range.

About Textron Aviation Inc.

We have been inspiring the journey of flight for nearly 100 years. Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna, Hawker and Pipistrel brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, light and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense aircraft, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com.

About Textron

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Doug Scott

+1.316.347.0116

dscott2@txtav.com

txtav.com