Android Tablet. TV Screen. PC Monitor. All on Wheels. All in Immersive Glasses-Free 3D.

Three everyday devices. One screen that moves with you. Cystar, Incergo S.A. (Vienna MTF: ICG) and Visual Semiconductor, Inc. (VSI) today announced they are working together on GF3D FreeRange, an AI-powered Immersive Glasses-Free 3D rolling display combining an Android touchscreen tablet, an HDMI-connected TV screen and a PC monitor in one versatile unit.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261117137881/en/

Touch it. Talk to it. Watch it. Work on it.

GF3D FreeRange brings three familiar experiences together:

Android tablet: Use the touchscreen to explore Android apps, enjoy entertainment, browse content and interact with AI assistants.

Use the touchscreen to explore Android apps, enjoy entertainment, browse content and interact with AI assistants. TV screen: Connect a compatible video source through HDMI to enjoy movies, shows and other entertainment.

Connect a compatible video source through HDMI to enjoy movies, shows and other entertainment. PC monitor: Connect a computer to turn the display into a screen for work, creativity and everyday computing.

Then roll it wherever your day takes you-from the kitchen to the home office to the living room.

AI makes the personal screen more personal.

Voice interaction with AI assistants opens new possibilities for everyday use. Ask questions, explore ideas, plan activites or get help with tasks through natural conversation. Combined with touch controls and HDMI connectivity, GF3D FreeRange brings entertainment, computing and AI assistance together on a movable screen.

Its three-in-one design offers consumers a flexible alternative to separate tablets, televisions and desktop monitors, with the potential to take on everyday tasks commonly handled by laptops.

And it all gains another dimension.

VSI's plenoptic technology delivers multi-user Glasses-Free 3D across a wide range of viewing positions. AI-enhanced processing optimizes native 3D and converted 2D content in real time, with conventional 2D available when needed.

No glasses. No goggles. No eye-tracking cameras.

Specifications, availability and commercialization milestones will be announced separately.

About Cystar

Cystar is a holding company bringing Glasses-Free 3D products to consumer and commercial markets through retail distribution.

About Incergo S.A.

Incergo S.A. (Vienna MTF: ICG) partners with VSI to commercialize GF3D display technology.

About Visual Semiconductor, Inc.

VSI develops plenoptic Glasses-Free 3D hardware and AI 2D-to-3D conversion for consumer and commercial displays.

GF3D is a trademark of Visual Semiconductor, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261117137881/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Nicolette Buddles

Visual Semiconductor, Inc.

nicolette.buddles@visualsemi.com