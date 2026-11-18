Supermicro Ships First All-Flash Storage Servers, Delivering PCIe Gen 6 Performance and Broad Software-Defined Storage Support for AI Training and Inference

Delivers PCIe Gen 6 performance with up to 100% greater sequential read bandwidth in the now-shipping all-flash servers

Expands the Petascale portfolio as the first of multiple new storage products based on AMD EPYC 9006 SP7 and SP8 CPUs

Validates the platform, which includes the CloudDC, GrandTwin, and Hyper families, with solutions from leading software-defined storage partners including Hammerspace, IBM, MinIO, Nutanix, Scality, VAST Data, VDURA, WEKA for AI-scale deployments

SAN JOSE, Calif., and CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Supercomputing Conference - Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), an AI, Enterprise, Storage, and 5G/Edge Total IT Solution Provider featuring Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS), today announced new extensions to the broad portfolio of AMD EPYC based all-flash storage servers. The first systems, now shipping, include the Petascale system powered by the 6th Gen AMD EPYC 9006 Series processors (formerly codenamed "Venice"), with more products to follow as AMD launches new SP8 CPU versions. These are the first storage products supporting the PCIe Gen 6 I/O specification with 100% greater sequential read bandwidth over PCIe Gen 5.

"Expanding AI and HPC workloads require storage that can match the performance of today's CPU and GPU clusters," said Vik Malyala, chief business officer at Supermicro. "With our new all-flash storage servers based on AMD EPYC processors, and the flexibility of the DCBBS architecture, we are delivering improved PCIe Gen 6 bandwidth, high density, and scalable capacity. These platforms can be customized for HPC, AI training, and inference workloads, while providing software-defined storage partners with proven, validated systems they can rely on."

For information on Supermicro's AI storage solution portfolio, click here, and watch a video summary of the release here.

Supermicro will be showing the new Petascale all-flash storage server in booth #4017 at Supercomputing 2026, in Chicago, November 15-20.

The first system in the new family packs exceptional density into a 2U chassis with support for up to 32 E3.S NVMe SSDs-delivering as much as 3.93 PB of capacity with 122 TB drives. Its balanced I/O architecture supports up to four x16 high-performance networking cards, enabling the sustained bandwidth required for AI data lakes, large-scale analytics, and high-throughput storage networking while giving customers the flexibility to optimize for their specific workload and fabric requirements.

Supporting Partner Quotes

AMD

"We have worked with Supermicro for years, bringing AMD EPYC processing capabilities to Petascale all-flash servers," said Dan McNamara, senior vice president and general manager, Compute and Enterprise AI, AMD. "As software-defined storage architectures demand greater energy efficiency, high single-socket performance, and large numbers of PCIe lanes, the AMD EPYC family is ideally suited. The latest Venice SP7 and SP8 platforms deliver the core density and PCIe Gen 6 connectivity that modern storage workloads require."

Hammerspace

"The future of AI infrastructure is about maximizing performance per dollar, per watt, and per rack," said Gregg Machon, SVP Business Development & Worldwide Partners Hammerspace. "Supermicro's new Petascale platform delivers exceptional NVMe performance density and efficiency. With Hammerspace's standards-based Data Platform, customers can easily incorporate this high-performance storage into a single global namespace alongside existing, cost-optimized capacity storage. This gives organizations the performance AI workloads demand, while maximizing infrastructure utilization, avoiding costly over-provisioning, and delivering better overall price-performance."

IBM

"AI inference is no longer a single workload - it's a pipeline that spans data ingest, model loading, retrieval, and KV cache and each stage must maximize GPU utilization efficiency," said Vincent Hsu, IBM Fellow, VP & CTO of IBM Storage. "IBM Storage Scale on Supermicro's newest AMD-based Petascale server is designed to give customers a high-performance, resilient platform for the entire inference pipeline, with PCIe Gen 6 bandwidth and greater headroom for both performance and capacity growth.

MinIO

"Supermicro's new Petascale platform offers a compelling foundation for the full AI data pipeline," said Ugur Tigli, MinIO CTO. "Combined with MinIO AIStor and MemKV, it becomes a data and memory foundation for modern AI infrastructure. Enterprises can put its dense flash capacity and PCIe Gen 6 bandwidth to work across ingestion, training, and inference, serving all of their throughput, IOPS, and latency needs. Together, we're helping customers build a compact foundation that delivers performance and capacity from every rack unit."

Nutanix

"Unlocking the value of agentic AI requires seamless optimization across compute, networking, and storage. Nutanix is thrilled to expand its full-stack agentic AI collaboration with Supermicro and AMD," said Ketan Shah, SVP, Product Management, Nutanix. By bringing together AMD EPYC processors, Supermicro's high-density Petascale all-flash platform, and Nutanix software-defined storage with built-in data security, we are giving customers a secure validated AI platform that fuels real-time inference, retrieval, and data-intensive enterprise workloads at scale.

Scality

"Scality has recently introduced new storage solutions for AI, including Autonomous Data Infrastructure (ADI) and AI Inference Factory, building on our ongoing collaboration with Supermicro," said Paul Speciale, chief strategy officer, Scality. "The latest Petascale platform provides an ideal foundation for these solutions, delivering the performance and scalability our customers require."

VAST Data

"AI infrastructure is not one-size-fits-all, and our longstanding partnership with Supermicro is built around giving customers the flexibility to deploy the right infrastructure for their workloads," said Phil Manez, vice president, Global Partnerships at VAST Data. "With Supermicro's latest AMD EPYC-based systems, we're expanding that choice, combining the performance and efficiency of the VAST AI Operating System with next-generation hardware to help customers optimize for performance, cost, power, and scale."

VDURA

"VDURA's software-defined data platform runs on Supermicro's latest Petascale systems built on AMD's Venice CPU," said Ken Claffey, CEO of VDURA. "With Supermicro's broad all-flash and HDD platforms unified in a single VDURA namespace, together we deliver more performance per watt and per rack unit at the best cost per terabyte, so customers can maximize the efficiency of their AI infrastructure."

WEKA

"AI labs and neoclouds want more performance for less power in the smallest footprint, and that's where our partnership with Supermicro truly delivers. WEKA NeuralMesh is fully software-defined and distributed, so it scales uniformly across Supermicro's new Petascale server and puts the full bandwidth of PCIe Gen 6 and AMD EPYC 9006 processors to work from day one, with no hardware tiers to create bottlenecks. That's how NeuralMesh keeps pushing throughput higher and latency lower as AI workloads evolve. Together, we're giving customers the performance density that large-scale training and inference demand," said Ajay Singh, chief product officer at WEKA.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, Malaysia, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

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