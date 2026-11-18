

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Major cryptocurrencies are trading in the red amidst anxiety about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook. Minutes of the latest FOMC are due for release on Wednesday afternoon. Anxiety is writ large even as markets overwhelmingly expect the Fed to raise rates by a quarter percentage when it meets next on December 9.



Even though in the previous FOMC, rates were held steady at 3.75-4.00 percent, as widely expected, two members had dissented to vote for a quarter percentage rate hike. Hotter-than expected inflation readings released subsequently as well as commentaries from Fed officials since the FOMC that revealed the Fed's potential willingness to act more aggressively in its inflation combat strategy have made markets cautious.



Recent comments by Fed Governor Christopher Waller calling for a half-percentage rate hike by the Fed in the last meeting of the year has rattled bond markets and with it the cryptocurrency markets. Ten-year bond yields in the U.S. have increased 0.27 percent overnight to 5.118 percent.



The CME FedWatch tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders shows a 95.3-percent probability for the Fed to raise rates to 4-4.25 percent in December. Stepping into 2027, there is a 73.3-percent chance of the Fed raising rates to 4.25 - 4.50 percent in January 2027. Going forward, markets have assigned a 51-percent probability for the Fed raising rates to 4.50-4.75 percent in March 2027.



With the dollar rebounding after Tuesday's minor correction, crypto market sentiment has been impacted further. The six-currency Dollar Index which measures the Dollar's strength against a basket of 6 currencies is currently trading at 103.78, jumping 0.28 percent overnight.



Strong earnings update from tech giant NVIDIA as well as the frenzy surrounding Anthropic IPO limited losses. Recent Bitcoin purchases by Strategy Inc, the leading Bitcoin treasury company also contained losses.



Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization has slipped to $2.18 trillion. Among the major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Hyperliquid as well as Zcash are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent.



Bitcoin traded between $63,956.10 and $64,983.50 during the past 24 hours. While Bitcoin dominates 59.1 percent of the overall market, Ethereum commands a market share of 10.1 percent.



Aggregate liquidations during the 24-hour period increased to $366 million, comprising long positions of $243 million and short positions of $123 million.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is currently trading 1.52 percent lower on an overnight basis at $64,121.30. Bitcoin is saddled with losses of 13.4 percent in the past week.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $240 million on Tuesday versus net inflows of $8 million on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) topped with net outflows of $210 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 14th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. The leading cryptocurrency is positioned between 13th ranked Tesla and 15th ranked Eli Lilly.



Ethereum (ETH) has also lost 1.8 percent overnight to $1,795.97. The leading alternate coin has tumbled 12.6 percent in the past week.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows increasing to $29 million on Tuesday from $8 million on Monday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with net outflows of $28 million.



Ethereum has jumped 2 notches to the 85th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB), the native coin of the BNB Chain ecosystem has slipped 0.56 percent to $589.90. Weekly losses amount to 13.5 percent.



6th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency gained 1.1 percent overnight. Weekly losses however amount to 6.7 percent. XRP is currently trading at $0.9879.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) rallied 0.86 percent overnight to $74.39. SOL has however slipped 11.7 percent in the past week. U.S.-listed Solana Spot ETF products witnessed nil inflows on Tuesday versus net inflows of $12 million on Monday.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall is currently trading 1.1 percent higher at $0.3099.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) lost 1.97 percent on an overnight basis to $68.51. U.S.-listed Hyperliquid Spot ETF products witnessed net outflows declining to $2 million on Tuesday from $8 million on Monday.



10th ranked Zcash (ZEC) shed 1.8 percent overnight and the cryptocurrency is currently trading at $936.46. U.S.-listed Zcash Spot ETF products witnessed nil outflows on Tuesday versus net outflows of $9 million on Monday.



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