DJ Holding(s) in Company

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Holding(s) in Company 18-Nov-2026 / 13:40 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC (IE00BJ34P519) 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [x] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: City and country of registered office (if applicable): Name: UBS Group AG - UBS Investment Bank & Wealth Management Zurich, Switzerland 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3)v: UBS AG 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 13/11/2026 6. Date on which issuer notified: 17/11/2026 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 4% (9.A + 9.B) 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of attached to shares (total instruments in % (9.A + voting rights of of 9.A) (total of 9.B.1 + 9.B) issuervii 9.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or 0.41% 3.46% 3.88% 524,442,218 reached Position of previous notification 0.69% 3.46% 4.15% (if applicable) 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Class/type of shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) IE00BJ34P519 2,161,468 0.41% SUBTOTAL A 2,161,468 0.41% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Number of voting rights that Type of financial instrument Expiration Exercise/ may be acquired if the % of voting rights datex Conversion Periodxi instrument is exercised/ converted. Right to Substitute Shares At any time 18,168,188 3.46% Delivered as Collateral SUBTOTAL B.1 18,168,188 3.46% B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash instrument datex Conversion settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights Period xi SUBTOTAL B.2 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: % of voting rights if % of voting rights through Total of both if it equals or is Namexv it equals or is higher financial instruments if it higher than the notifiable than the notifiable equals or is higher than the threshold threshold notifiable threshold UBS Group AG UBS AG 3.46% 3.86% UBS Europe SE 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 12. Additional informationxvi:

Done in Zurich, Switzerland on 17.11.2026

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 Category Code: HOL TIDM: IRES LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18 Sequence No.: 450125 EQS News ID: 2437770 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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November 18, 2026 08:40 ET (13:40 GMT)