Record nine-month revenue of $53.59 million, up 17.6% from $45.57 million, driven by strong momentum across core operating segments

Q3 gross margin rebounded to 12.6%, up 465 basis points from 7.96% in Q2 2026

Adjusted EBITDA improved approximately 18% sequentially , while net loss narrowed year-over-year

Total debt cut 34% and total liabilities cut 18.2% since year-end, driven primarily by the full settlement of the $8.0 million ATW convertible note ahead of maturity

Stockholders' equity up 21.2% to $22.33 million, the third consecutive quarterly increase; total debt-to-equity improved to 0.57x from 1.05x

Working capital strengthened to $2.34 million from $0.12 million at December 31, 2025

Repurchased 123,100 shares (2,462,000 pre-split) in the third quarter for approximately $0.63 million, bringing total repurchases under the $5.0 million program to 255,600 shares (5,112,000 pre-split) for approximately $1.15 million

Entering Q4 with strong momentum: more than 12,500 active U.S. subscriptions, a record contract manufacturing pipeline of more than 32.7 million units, and strong distribution volumes, with CosmoFarm serving approximately 360 pharmacies daily within a network of more than 1,500

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:COSM),a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026, highlighted by record nine-month revenue, a strengthened balance sheet and a sequential improvement in gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA.

Third Quarter and Nine-Month 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue

Nine-month revenue reached a record $53.59 million, up $8.03 million, or 17.6%, from $45.57 million in the first nine months of 2025, driven by strong momentum across core operating segments, including pharmaceutical distribution at CosmoFarm, which added more than 75 new pharmacies to its client portfolio during the period.

reached a record $53.59 million, up $8.03 million, or 17.6%, from $45.57 million in the first nine months of 2025, driven by strong momentum across core operating segments, including pharmaceutical distribution at CosmoFarm, which added more than 75 new pharmacies to its client portfolio during the period. Third-quarter revenue was $16.68 million, broadly in line with $17.11 million in the third quarter of 2025, and was partially impacted by revenue reversals.

Sequential Improvement in Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA

Gross margin rebounded to 12.6% in Q3 2026, up 465 basis points from 7.96% in Q2 2026.

rebounded to 12.6% in Q3 2026, up 465 basis points from 7.96% in Q2 2026. Adjusted EBITDA improved approximately 18% sequentially, to a loss of $0.93 million from a loss of $1.13 million in Q2 2026.

Operating Discipline

Nine-month total operating expenses grew 14.1%, below revenue growth of 17.6%.

grew 14.1%, below revenue growth of 17.6%. Third-quarter salaries and wages declined 10.5% year-over-year, while the Company increased sales and marketing investment to support its brands.

Lower Interest Expense

Third-quarter interest expense fell 56.9% to $0.29 million, from $0.67 million in Q3 2025, as the Company reduced its debt during 2026.

Net Loss Driven by Non-Cash Charges

Third-quarter net loss narrowed to $5.25 million, from $5.35 million in Q3 2025.

narrowed to $5.25 million, from $5.35 million in Q3 2025. Approximately $3.1 million, or 59%, of the Q3 net loss consisted of net non-cash charges related primarily to the Company's convertible notes, including non-cash interest expense and changes in fair value.

Balance Sheet Transformation

Cosmos Health continued to strengthen its capital structure in the third quarter, reducing total debt and total liabilities and increasing stockholders' equity in every quarter of 2026, while substantially improving working capital.

(in $ millions) Dec 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2026 Change YTD Total debt 19.37 17.81 15.82 12.83 -33.8 % Total liabilities 47.05 42.54 40.79 38.49 -18.2 % Stockholders' equity 18.42 19.83 20.67 22.33 +21.2 % Total debt-to-equity 1.05 x 0.90 x 0.77 x 0.57 x -45 % Total liabilities-to-equity 2.6 x 2.1 x 2.0 x 1.7 x -33 %

Total assets were $60.82 million as of September 30, 2026. The asset base remains diversified, including a solid real estate and intellectual property portfolio.

were $60.82 million as of September 30, 2026. The asset base remains diversified, including a solid real estate and intellectual property portfolio. Total liabilities decreased 18.2%, or $8.56 million, to $38.49 million from $47.05 million at year-end 2025, driven primarily by a 33.8% reduction in total debt to $12.83 million, which mainly reflected the full settlement of the $8.0 million ATW convertible note. Convertible notes fell 81% to $1.22 million, and the related $1.29 million derivative liability was eliminated.

decreased 18.2%, or $8.56 million, to $38.49 million from $47.05 million at year-end 2025, driven primarily by a 33.8% reduction in total debt to $12.83 million, which mainly reflected the full settlement of the $8.0 million ATW convertible note. Convertible notes fell 81% to $1.22 million, and the related $1.29 million derivative liability was eliminated. Total stockholders' equity increased by $3.90 million, or 21.2%, to $22.33 million from $18.42 million at December 31, 2025, while the liabilities-to-assets ratio improved by approximately 860 basis points to 63.3% from 71.9%.

increased by $3.90 million, or 21.2%, to $22.33 million from $18.42 million at December 31, 2025, while the liabilities-to-assets ratio improved by approximately 860 basis points to 63.3% from 71.9%. Working capital improved to $2.34 million, from $0.12 million at December 31, 2025.

Q3 2026 Business Highlights

U.S. Direct-to-Consumer

Launched the Company's U.S. subscription model in July 2026 and introduced an AI-enabled subscription platform across B2C and B2B channels.

in July 2026 and introduced an AI-enabled subscription platform across B2C and B2B channels. Began scaling the U.S. direct-to-consumer business in mid-September 2026.

Commercial Expansion

CosmoFarm reached an annualized revenue run-rate of over $60 million, based on its record second-quarter 2026 revenue, approximately 4.3 times its revenue before Cosmos Health ownership, serving approximately 360 pharmacies daily within a network of more than 1,500.

reached an annualized revenue run-rate of over $60 million, based on its record second-quarter 2026 revenue, approximately 4.3 times its revenue before Cosmos Health ownership, serving approximately 360 pharmacies daily within a network of more than 1,500. Entered Saudi Arabia through an exclusive five-year distribution agreement with Innova Healthcare, with an initial purchase order of 126,000 Sky Premium Life units and more than 5 million units expected over the initial term.

through an exclusive five-year distribution agreement with Innova Healthcare, with an initial purchase order of 126,000 Sky Premium Life units and more than 5 million units expected over the initial term. Expanded the Pharma Cell partnership in Albania, with annualized orders projected to exceed 54,000 units.

with annualized orders projected to exceed 54,000 units. Signed an agreement with Libytec to commercialize DIABIT-IS X in Greece.

Contract Manufacturing: Record Pipeline

Cana Laboratories grew its contract manufacturing pipeline to a record of more than 32.7 million units across 11 therapeutic categories, up 31% since June 2026, under agreements extending up to ten years, representing over $20 million in implied revenue and over $18 million in implied gross profit, including:

to a record of more than 32.7 million units across 11 therapeutic categories, up 31% since June 2026, under agreements extending up to ten years, representing over $20 million in implied revenue and over $18 million in implied gross profit, including: Two five-year agreements with Target Pharma for approximately 5.2 million units of MUPIROCIN and TRETIN.

for approximately 5.2 million units of MUPIROCIN and TRETIN. A five-year agreement with Viofar for an additional 2.5 million units.

Clinical Validation and New Categories

Launched C-ScrubVet in the United Kingdom, entering the $69 billion global animal health market following successful testing under EN 1656 and EN 1657, with first orders received.

R&D and Innovation

Announced plans to tokenize the CCX0722 hydrogel intellectual property in a non-dilutive structure, targeting the $562 billion weight-management market.

Capital Structure

Fully settled the $8.0 million ATW senior secured convertible note , including accrued interest, approximately twelve months ahead of its August 2027 maturity; no amounts remain outstanding under that note.

, including accrued interest, approximately twelve months ahead of its August 2027 maturity; no amounts remain outstanding under that note. Repurchased 123,100 shares (2,462,000 pre-split) during the third quarter for approximately $0.63 million, bringing total repurchases under the Company's $5.0 million share repurchase program to 255,600 shares (5,112,000 pre-split) for approximately $1.15 million.

Subsequent to Quarter-End

U.S. direct-to-consumer business reached more than 12,500 active subscriptions and $1.83 million in monthly subscription value as of October 31, 2026, approximately $22 million annualized, with October U.S. e-commerce sales of $1.67 million.

and $1.83 million in monthly subscription value as of October 31, 2026, approximately $22 million annualized, with October U.S. e-commerce sales of $1.67 million. Expanded the e-commerce and subscription business to Australia, New Zealand and the broader Oceania region, with sales underway.

to Australia, New Zealand and the broader Oceania region, with sales underway. Brands now sold in more than 40 countries across Europe, the Middle East, North America and Asia.

across Europe, the Middle East, North America and Asia. Amazon UK sales grew 90% to $2.27 million over the trailing twelve months.

grew 90% to $2.27 million over the trailing twelve months. CosmoFarm began commissioning new automated order-processing and vehicle-loading infrastructure, building capacity that could support over $120 million in annual revenue.

new automated order-processing and vehicle-loading infrastructure, building capacity that could support over $120 million in annual revenue. Effected a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its common stock, effective November 13, 2026.

of its common stock, effective November 13, 2026. Noble Capital Markets initiated equity research coverage of Cosmos Health with an Outperform rating.

Share Repurchase Program

On June 26, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $5.0 million of the Company's common stock. During the third quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased 123,100 shares (2,462,000 pre-split) for approximately $0.63 million, bringing total repurchases under the program as of September 30, 2026 to 255,600 shares (5,112,000 pre-split) for approximately $1.15 million, with approximately $3.85 million remaining available.

The Company may make further open-market repurchases from time to time, in accordance with applicable securities laws. The timing and amount of any repurchases will depend on market conditions and other factors, and the program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

The Company will continue to evaluate capital allocation priorities, balancing strategic growth investments, liquidity requirements, debt reduction and potential share repurchases in accordance with market conditions and the Company's financial position.

CEO Commentary

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "We are pleased with our progress this year. We delivered record nine-month revenue of $53.6 million, up 18%, driven by strong momentum across our core segments. And we have strengthened the balance sheet: since January we have cut total debt by a third, reduced total liabilities by 18%, grown stockholders' equity by more than 20%, cut convertible notes by more than 80% and fully settled the ATW note approximately a year ahead of maturity.

"The third quarter also showed sequential improvement: gross margin rebounded by 465 basis points from the second quarter, Adjusted EBITDA improved by approximately 18% sequentially, and interest expense fell by more than half year-over-year.

"What excites me most is what we are building in the United States. In roughly six weeks of scaling, our direct-to-consumer business grew to more than 12,500 active subscriptions and $1.83 million in monthly subscription value, approximately $22 million annualized. Together with a record contract manufacturing pipeline of more than 32.7 million units, entry into markets including Saudi Arabia and Oceania and new automation at CosmoFarm, we have entered the fourth quarter with strong momentum. Looking ahead, we believe Cosmos Health is well positioned for continued growth, and that the progress achieved in 2026 has established a stronger foundation for the next phase of Cosmos Health's development."

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (in $) GAAP FIGURES REVENUE 16,679,476 17,110,425 53,593,744 45,568,655 GROSS PROFIT 2,104,003 2,602,618 4,996,836 5,816,231 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 4,677,492 4,421,333 12,680,111 11,113,410 GAIN (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS -2,573,489 -1,818,715 -7,683,275 -5,297,179 NET LOSS -5,253,880 -5,352,890 -14,145,825 -8,999,055 NON-GAAP FIGURES ADJUSTED REVENUE 16,705,469 17,110,425 54,422,265 45,568,655 ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT 2,129,996 2,602,618 5,825,357 5,816,231 ADJUSTED EBITDA -931,591 -185,014 -2,506,064 -1,107,720 ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) -1,219,713 -854,164 -3,819,779 -2,352,791

(*) See "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" sections herein for an explanation and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures used throughout this release.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

We collect and analyze operating and financial data to evaluate the health of our business and assess our performance. In addition to Revenue, Gross Profit, Income (Loss) from Operations and Net Income (Loss) under GAAP, we use: Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income (Loss). We have included these non-GAAP financial measures because they are key measures used by our management to evaluate our operating performance. Accordingly, we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team and Board of Directors. Therefore, these non-GAAP financial measures are presented here. Our calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP measures, if any, reported by our peer companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as substitutes for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Revenue

We define Adjusted Revenue as GAAP Revenue adjusted to include revenues subject to revenue recognition timing adjustments. Adjusted Revenue is supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for Revenue prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Gross Profit

We define Adjusted Gross Profit as GAAP Gross Profit adjusted for the same revenue recognition timing adjustments described under Adjusted Revenue above. Adjusted Gross Profit is supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for Gross Profit prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as Income (Loss) before Income Taxes, excluding (i) depreciation and amortization expense, (ii) interest income (expense), net, (iii) non-cash interest expense and change in fair value of convertible notes, (iv) stock-based compensation expense, (v) non-recurring and extraordinary items, (vi) other income (expense), net, (vii) gain (loss) on equity investments, net, (viii) change in fair value of derivative liability, (ix) gain (loss) on digital assets, (x) foreign currency transaction, net, and (xi) sales discount reversals.

We have included Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management team to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team and Board of Directors. In addition, it provides a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as it removes the effect of certain non-cash expenses and non-recurring and extraordinary items.

For investors to better evaluate the Company's performance and compare results across reporting periods, Cosmos Health provides a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. These adjustments exclude certain non-cash and non-recurring items, including stock-based compensation, non-cash interest expense, changes in the fair value of derivatives and convertible notes, gains or losses on digital assets, foreign currency transactions, sales discount reversals, and other non-operating or non-recurring items, as applicable and as further described above.

The presentation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the Company's non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as a financial measure, should be considered as supplemental in nature, and is not meant as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as Adjusted EBITDA (see above) adding provision for income taxes and deducting interest expense.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) has limitations as a financial measure, should be considered as supplemental in nature, and is not meant as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA & Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

The following table presents reconciliations of Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for each of the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (in $) REVENUE 16,679,476 17,110,425 53,593,744 45,568,655 Sales discount reversal 25,993 - 828,521 - ADJUSTED REVENUE 16,705,469 17,110,425 54,422,265 45,568,655 GROSS PROFIT 2,104,003 2,602,618 4,996,836 5,816,231 Sales discount reversal 25,993 - 828,521 - ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT 2,129,996 2,602,618 5,825,357 5,816,231 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES -5,253,880 -5,352,890 -14,145,825 -8,999,055 Adjustments (add back): Depreciation and amortization expense 343,087 377,911 1,040,447 1,052,212 Interest (income) / expense, net 288,122 669,150 1,313,715 1,245,071 Non-cash interest expense 2,940,463 201,447 3,732,226 364,550 EBITDA -1,682,208 -4,104,382 -8,059,437 -6,337,222 Sales discount reversal 25,993 - 828,521 - Non-recurring and extraordinary items 367,743 584,490 1,216,111 1,109,203 Stock based compensation 862,220 570,602 1,956,864 1,730,233 Other (income) / expense, net 115,324 5,577 -363,717 115,904 (Gain) / loss on equity investments, net -5,377 -2,998 2,225 -8,779 Non-cash interest expense / Change in fair value of convertible notes 657,563 2,178,039 2,802,457 2,317,631 Change in fair value of derivative liability -482,883 311,778 -1,292,198 311,778 Gain/(Loss) on digital assets -783,018 -57 63,566 -57 Foreign currency transaction, net -6,949 271,937 339,544 -346,411 ADJUSTED EBITDA -931,591 -185,014 -2,506,064 -1,107,720 Interest income / (expense), net -288,122 -669,150 -1,313,715 -1,245,071 ADJUSTED NET INCOME -1,219,713 -854,164 -3,819,779 -2,352,791

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA



September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 (in $) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash & cash equivalents 1,091,385 2,445,168 2,158,921 Inventory 7,192,533 4,518,560 5,650,458 Accounts receivable, prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,455,111 29,217,388 28,594,752 Property and equipment, net 10,034,117 10,140,150 10,280,203 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 6,736,815 6,965,934 7,225,011 Loans receivable 3,371,528 3,472,916 3,605,388 Other noncurrent assets 3,934,685 4,701,838 4,854,278 TOTAL ASSETS 60,816,174 61,461,954 62,369,011 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued expenses 16,167,249 15,297,625 15,689,061 Other current liabilities 7,103,687 6,760,621 6,701,051 Lines of credit 8,653,475 8,745,807 7,856,208 Notes payable 4,176,506 7,075,633 9,954,812 Other non-current and finance/lease liabilities 2,387,624 2,907,785 2,341,520 Stockholders' and mezzanine equity 22,327,633 20,674,484 19,826,359 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'/MEZZANINE EQUITY 60,816,174 61,461,954 62,369,011

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life, Mediterranation, bio-bebe, C-Sept and C-Scrub. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, www.cloudscreen.gr, as well as LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company's control, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and other regions on the Company's business, operations, and the economy in general; the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies; the timing, execution, regulatory clearance, valuation, structuring, and completion of any potential asset-backed or tokenized financing program; the legal, regulatory, and technological risks associated with digital assets and blockchain-based financial structures; the conversion of contract manufacturing pipeline volumes into production and revenue, including the timing, volume and terms of orders placed under multi-year agreements; the realization of anticipated gross margins; the timing, cost and completion of planned capital investments; changes in interest rates; changes in foreign currency exchange rates, commodity or other price inflation and deflation; our ability to issue debt on terms and at rates acceptable to us; the impact and expected outcome of investigations, inquiries, claims, and litigation; the challenges of operating in international markets; the adequacy of insurance coverage; the effect of accounting charges and of adopting certain accounting standards; the impact of legal and regulatory changes, including changes to tax laws and regulations; guidance for fiscal 2026 and beyond and financial outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties - many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or currently unknown to us - as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described from time to time in our periodic reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). There also may be other factors that we cannot anticipate or that are not described herein, generally because we do not currently perceive them to be material. Such factors could cause results to differ materially from our expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our other public statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com

SOURCE: Cosmos Health Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cosmos-health-reports-record-nine-month-revenue-of-53.6-million-up-18-1253419