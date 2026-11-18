Clearwater, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - TelyRx Holdings Inc. (TSX: TELY) (OTCQX: TELYF) ("TelyRx" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled healthcare and digital pharmacy platform, today announced that Peter Lloyd, Chief Revenue Officer, is leaving the Company to pursue other opportunities. The Chief Revenue Officer's responsibilities will be shared among the existing leadership team in the interim.

"On behalf of the Board and the Company, I'd like to thank Peter for his contributions to TelyRx, we wish him every success in the future," said Ben Atkins, Interim Chief Executive Officer of TelyRx. "We have built an innovative business that fills a unique position in the large and growing market of cash-pay pharmacy. The changes we are making are to ensure the right team is in place to lead us through our next phase of growth as we continue to scale the business."

About TelyRx

TelyRx is an integrated digital healthcare platform that makes everyday prescription medications easier to access. Patients connect with independent, state-licensed healthcare providers who evaluate their needs and prescribe treatment when appropriate. Prescriptions are filled by TelyRx's licensed pharmacies and delivered directly to patients' doors. Serving patients across 49 U.S. states and all territories, TelyRx provides access to more than 500 common, FDA-approved medications for over 60 common health conditions through a seamless, convenient experience.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain statements which may constitute forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. All such statements and disclosures, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, or developments that the Company anticipates or expects may, or will, occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "will", "expects", "anticipates", "continue", "looking forward" and similar expressions. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the potential growth of the cash-pay pharmacy market, the potential for a right team to lead the next phase of growth and the scaling of the business going forward. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

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