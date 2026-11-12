Clearwater, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - TelyRx Holdings Inc. (TSX: TELY) (OTCQX: TELYF) ("TelyRx" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled healthcare and digital pharmacy platform, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Benjamin Atkins, a co-founder of the Company and a member of its Board, as Interim Chief Executive Officer and President, effective today. Mr. Atkins succeeds Vanessa Slowey, who is stepping down to pursue other commitments. The Board has initiated a search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer.

As a co-founder and significant shareholder, Mr. Atkins brings deep institutional knowledge of the Company and its market, along with a longstanding commitment to expanding access to healthcare.

"Ben knows this business well. His agreement to lead TelyRx on an interim basis is a great outcome as it provides continuity as we build on our recent success," said Michael Handler, Chairman of the Board of TelyRx. "On behalf of the Board and the Company, I'd like to thank Vanessa for her commitment and dedication. She agreed to step into the role as CEO at a pivotal time in our Company's history. Her leadership during our go-public period was invaluable."

"The cash-pay market presents a tremendous opportunity. Our pharmacy platform solves access and convenience challenges faced by millions of Americans," said Ben Atkins, interim CEO of TelyRx. "The breadth of our offering and our go-to-market strategy are clear advantages. We intend to build on them to better serve patients and create long-term, sustainable value for our shareholders."

About TelyRx

TelyRx is an integrated digital healthcare platform that makes everyday prescription medications easier to access. Patients connect with independent, state-licensed healthcare providers who evaluate their needs and prescribe treatment when appropriate. Prescriptions are filled by TelyRx's licensed pharmacies and delivered directly to patients' doors. Serving patients across 49 U.S. states and all territories, TelyRx provides access to more than 500 common, FDA-approved medications for over 60 common health conditions through a seamless, convenient experience.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain statements which may constitute forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. All such statements and disclosures, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, or developments that the Company anticipates or expects may, or will, occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "will", "expects", "anticipates", "continue", "looking forward" and similar expressions. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the expected contributions of Mr. Atkins as an officer, the potential for the Company to continue building on recent successes, the opportunity with the cash pay market, the potential to build on the breadth of our offering and go-to-market strategy to better serve patients and create value and the Company's proposed search for a chief executive officer. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

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