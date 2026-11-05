Clearwater, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - TelyRx Holdings Inc. (TSX: TELY) (OTCQX: TELYF) ("TelyRx" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled healthcare and digital pharmacy platform, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars.

Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2026

Revenue increased to $23.1 million, compared to $12.3 million in Q3 2025

Net Loss from Operations of $2.7 million, compared to $0.9 million in Q3 2025

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.3 million, compared to $0.4 million in Q3 2025

Launched the new TelyRx brand and website , making it easier for patients to find the treatments they need and which has led to a 17% improvement in revenue per visitor

Increased formulary to more than 500 everyday medications , expanding access to prescriptions across a broad range of healthcare needs

Announced expansion of operations in Clearwater, Florida, which will more than triple capacity at the Clearwater location

"Our third quarter reflects the discipline we bring to growing this business. We held revenue steady while narrowing our Adjusted EBITDA loss by more than half from the prior quarter," said Vanessa Slowey, President and Chief Executive Officer of TelyRx. "Underneath that, the business keeps getting stronger. Revenue from recurring customers grew $17.4 million, up 12% from last quarter and now makes up three quarters of total revenue. More of our customers are coming to us for chronic medications they rely on month after month. We are still early in our evolution as a business, and we believe these steps position TelyRx well to continue scaling efficiently and capture a greater share of the rapidly growing cash-pay prescription market."

2026 Third Quarter Financial Results

Selected Financial Information

(Thousands of U.S. dollars,

except percentages)

For the three-month periods ended September 30,





2026



2025

Revenue $ 23,078

$ 12,337

Gross Profit

13,775



6,886

Gross Profit Margin

60%



56%

Net Loss from Operations

(2,744 )

(947 ) Adjusted EBITDA1

(1,277 )

(351 ) Cash & Cash Equivalents including Restricted Cash2

18,677



1,790



(1) Non-IFRS measure. For further information, including a description of the composition of the measure and reconciliation of the measure to the comparable measures under IFRS, see the "Non-IFRS Financial Metrics" section of this press release.

(2) Includes $10,200 of restricted cash held as collateral for the Company's credit facility (current: $1,004; non-current: $9,196).

2026 Third Quarter Operational Results

Revenue was $23.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $12.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of $10.8 million, or 88%. Revenue consisted of revenue from recurring customers of $17.4 million in the quarter and revenue from new customers of $5.7 million.

Cost of revenue was $9.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $5.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Gross profit was $13.8 million, with a gross profit margin of 60% for Q3 2026, compared to $6.9 million and a gross profit margin of 56% for the same period in 2025, an increase of $6.9 million.

Loss from operations was $2.7 million, compared to a loss from operations of $0.9 million in Q3 2025, due primarily to $1.0 million of non-cash stock-based compensation, increased advertising and marketing investment to drive new unique customer growth, and higher general and operating expenses to expand the Company's infrastructure, personnel, and operational capabilities in support of continued growth.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter of 2026 financial results on Friday, November 6, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). To dial direct and enter the call through an operator, dial 1-833-752-3490 or 1-647-260-0811. The live webcast can be accessed by copying and pasting this link into a browser: https://www.gowebcasting.com/15175. Please connect approximately 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the webcast or call to ensure participation. A replay of the call will be available on our website at https://investor.telyrx.com/events-presentations shortly after the completion of the call.

About TelyRx Holdings Inc.

TelyRx is an integrated digital healthcare platform that makes everyday prescription medications easier to access. Patients connect with independent, state-licensed healthcare providers who evaluate their needs and prescribe treatment when appropriate. Prescriptions are filled by TelyRx's licensed pharmacies and delivered directly to patients' doors. Serving patients across 49 U.S. states and all territories, TelyRx provides access to more than 500 common, FDA-approved medications for over 60 common health conditions through a seamless, convenient experience.

1) Non-IFRS Financial Metrics

In addition to the Company's financial results determined in accordance with IFRS, the Company presents non-IFRS measures such as Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") and Free Cash Flow or FCF, as defined below that do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, when taken together with the corresponding IFRS financial measures, provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations, or outlook. The Company considers Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow to be important measures because they help illustrate underlying trends in the business and the Company's historical operating performance on a more consistent basis. The Company believes that the use of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow is helpful to our investors as it is used by management in assessing the health of the business, its operating performance, and its liquidity.

However, non-IFRS financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with IFRS. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-IFRS financial measures or ratios differently or may use other financial measures or ratios to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of Adjusted EBITDA or Free Cash Flow as a tool for comparison. Reconciliations are provided below to the most directly comparable financial measures stated in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our IFRS financial measures and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income / (loss) adjusted for interest expense, depreciation and amortization, stock compensation expense, transaction expenses and, income tax (benefit) / provision, as applicable. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure to determine our cash burn rate related to operations so readers can understand the cash that is available to operate the business.

The following table reconciles net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 (US dollars in thousands):





Three Months Ended

September 30,





2026



2025

Net loss

(2,829 )

(1,058 ) Finance expense

65



133

Income tax expense

20



-

Depreciation and amortization

360



205

Other income

-



(22 ) Stock compensation expense

1,020



-

Go-public transaction readiness costs

2



49

Severance

78



196

Non-recurring expenses

7



146

Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,277 ) $ (351 )

Some of the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA include (i) Adjusted EBITDA does not properly reflect capital commitments to be paid in the future, and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the underlying assets may need to be replaced and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect these capital expenditures. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, readers should be aware that in the future the Company will incur certain expenses similar to the adjustments set out above. The Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that its future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or non-recurring items. The Company compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the IFRS items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. When evaluating the business' performance, readers should consider Adjusted EBITDA in addition to, and not as a substitute for, other financial performance measures, including our net income (loss) and other IFRS results.

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow is a key performance measure that our management uses to assess our liquidity. Because Free Cash Flow facilitates internal comparisons of our historical liquidity on a more consistent basis, we use this measure for business planning purposes. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less purchases of property, equipment, and intangible assets and investment in internal-use software in investing activities.

The following table reconciles net cash used in operating activities to Free Cash Flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 (US dollars in thousands):







Nine Months Ended

September 30,







2026



2025

Net cash and cash equivalents used in operating activities

$ (7,902 ) $ (271 ) Less: Purchase of property, equipment, and intangible assets in investing activities



(1,460 )

(1,178 ) Free Cash Flow

$ (9,362 ) $ (1,449 )

Some of the limitations of Free Cash Flow include (i) Free Cash Flow does not represent our residual cash flow for discretionary expenditures and our non-discretionary commitments, and (ii) Free Cash Flow includes capital expenditures, the benefits of which may be realized in periods subsequent to those in which the expenditures took place. In evaluating Free Cash Flow, you should be aware that in the future we will have cash outflows similar to the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Free Cash Flow should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these cash outflows or any unusual or non-recurring items. When evaluating our performance, you should consider Free Cash Flow in addition to, and not as a substitute for, other financial performance measures, including our net cash used in operating activities and other IFRS results.

In addition to the non-IFRS measures described above, management monitors key business metrics to help it evaluate the business, identify trends affecting the business, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this press release other than statements of historical facts including, without limitation, those that address future events, developments, or transactions that we expect, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of the Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") of the Company dated November 5, 2026, and filed on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "could", "might", "will", "would", "should", "intend", "believe", "target", "budget", "plan", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", "predicts", "potential", "projects", "possible", "milestones", "projection" or the negative of any of these words and similar expressions, although these words may not be present in all forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's positioning to continue scaling efficiently and capture a greater share of the cash-pay prescription market; the expected growth of the cash-pay prescription market; the continued growth of the Company's business, including revenue from recurring customers and demand for chronic medications; the planned expansion of the Company's operations in Clearwater, Florida, including the expected increase in the Company's overall capacity at the Clearwater location; the anticipated benefits of the new TelyRx brand and website and the expanded formulary; the Company's continued investment in advertising and marketing, infrastructure, personnel and operational capabilities to support growth; the expected finalization of the issuance of restricted share units to members of the Board and its anticipated accounting impact; the timing of the Company's conference call and the availability of the replay; the benefits of non-IFRS financial metrics and key business metrics; and the possibility of the Company incurring expenses and cash outflows similar to the adjustments set out above under "Non-IFRS Financial Metrics".

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the MD&A dated November 5, 2026, and filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on several assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to assumptions regarding: continued demand for cash-pay prescription medications; the Company's ability to retain recurring customers and attract new customers at acceptable acquisition costs; the Company's ability to complete the Clearwater expansion on the expected timeline and budget; the availability of independent, state-licensed healthcare providers and of medications on acceptable terms; a stable regulatory environment for telehealth and pharmacy operations; and the Company's ability to access capital as needed. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

TelyRx Holdings Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

As of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025

Unaudited



September 30,

December 31,



2026

2025

Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,477

$ 2,988

Restricted cash

1,004



-

Restricted certificates of deposit

477



464

Inventory

1,869



1,352

Accounts receivable

563



456

Prepaid expenses & other current assets

1,058



297

Total current assets

13,448



5,557

Non-current assets







Restricted cash

9,196



-

Property and equipment, net

977



714

Right-of-use assets

3,129



2,565

Software, net

1,559



1,040

Total non-current assets

14,861



4,319

Total assets $ 28,309

$ 9,876

Current liabilities







Accounts payable $ 3,400

$ 2,655

Accrued expenses

2,291



2,988

Contract liability

52



39

Current portion of borrowings

1,004



9,173

Accrued interest

13



801

Current portion of lease liabilities

273



165

Total current liabilities

7,033



15,821

Non-current liabilities







Borrowings

9,150



-

Lease liabilities

2,996



2,529

Total non-current liabilities

12,146



2,529

Total liabilities

19,179



18,350

Equity







Shareholders' equity

45,490



15,912

Accumulated deficit

(36,360 )

(24,386 ) Total equity

9,130



(8,474 ) Total liabilities and equity $ 28,309

$ 9,876



TelyRx Holdings Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Other Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025

Unaudited



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenues $ 23,078

$ 12,337

$ 65,142

$ 28,610

Cost of revenue

9,303



5,451



27,644



13,144

Gross profit

13,775



6,886



37,498



15,466

Operating expenses















General and administrative

16,159



7,628



47,662



16,919

Depreciation and amortization

360



205



920



510

Total operating expenses

16,519



7,833



48,582



17,429

Income (Loss) from operations

(2,744 )

(947 )

(11,084 )

(1,963 ) Finance expense

65



133



329



384

Listing expense

-



-



2,309



-

Other income

-



(22 )

(1,768 )

(22 ) Income (Loss) before tax

(2,809 )

(1,058 )

(11,954 )

(2,325 ) Income tax expense

20



-



20



-

Total net income (loss) and other comprehensive loss $ (2,829 ) $ (1,058 ) $ (11,974 ) $ (2,325 )

















Basic loss per share

(0.06 )

(0.10 )

(0.33 )

(0.22 ) Diluted loss per share

(0.06 )

(0.10 )

(0.33 )

(0.22 )

TelyRx Holdings Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025

Unaudited



Nine months ended September 30,

2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities











Net loss $ (11,974 ) $ (2,325 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents provided from operating activities







Amortization and depreciation

920



510

Lease interest expense

119



77

Non-cash interest expense

8



455

Interest earned on restricted certificates of deposit

(13 )

(23 ) Gain on lease termination

(89 )

-

Stock compensation expense

3,009



-

Listing expense

2,309



-

Total adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents provided from operating activities

6,263



1,019

Changes in non-cash working capital items







Accounts receivable

(107 )

(173 ) Inventory

(517 )

(650 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(761 )

(179 ) Accounts payable

785



831

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(169 )

1,283

Total changes in non-cash working capital items

(769 )

1,112

Interest paid

(1,422 )

(77 ) Net cash and cash equivalents used in operating activities

(7,902 )

(271 ) Cash flows from investing activities







Property and equipment purchases

(396 )

(465 ) Software purchases

(1,064 )

(713 ) Cash deposited as collateral for borrowings

(10,200 )

-

Cash acquired in reverse takeover transaction

827



-

Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities

(10,833 )

(1,178 ) Cash flows from financing activities







Proceeds from borrowings

10,146



-

Repayments of borrowings

(9,213 )

-

Repayment of principal portion of lease liabilities

(142 )

(72 ) Repurchase of shares from shareholder

-



(3 ) Proceeds from share issuance

23,433



-

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) financing activities

24,224



(75 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

5,489



(1,524 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

2,988



3,314

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 8,477

$ 1,790



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