Clearwater, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - TelyRx Holdings Inc. (TSX: TELY) (OTCQX: TELYF) ("TelyRx" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, technology-enabled healthcare and pharmacy services company, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its third quarter 2026 financial results on Friday, November 6, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The Company expects to report its third quarter 2026 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2026, via news release after market close on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

Telephone Dial-In Access Information

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2026 financial results on Friday, November 6, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). To dial direct and enter the call through an operator, dial 1-833-752-3490 or 1-647-260-0811. The live webcast can be accessed by copying and pasting this link into a browser: https://www.gowebcasting.com/15175. Please connect approximately 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the webcast or call to ensure participation.

About TelyRx Holdings Inc.

TelyRx is an integrated digital healthcare platform that makes everyday prescription medications easier to access. Patients connect with independent, state-licensed healthcare providers who evaluate their needs and prescribe treatment when appropriate. Prescriptions are filled by TelyRx's licensed pharmacies and delivered directly to patients' doors. Serving patients across 48 U.S. states and all territories, TelyRx provides access to more than 500 common, FDA-approved medications for over 60 common health conditions through a seamless, convenient experience.

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