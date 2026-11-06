Clearwater, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - TelyRx Holdings Inc. (TSX: TELY) (OTCQX: TELYF) ("TelyRx" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled healthcare and digital pharmacy platform, today announced the appointment of Benjamin Atkins to its Board of Directors effective November 5, 2026. Atkins succeeds Andrew Brandt, who is stepping down from the Board to focus on other commitments.

A founder and major shareholder of TelyRx and a longtime advocate for improving healthcare access, Atkins joins the Board with more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare and real estate sectors. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Waterfall Bank.

Michael Handler, Chairman of the Board of TelyRx, comments; "I am delighted to welcome Ben to the Board at this important stage in our growth. Ben's deep healthcare sector experience will be invaluable as we focus on scaling with discipline and moving towards profitability."

In thanking Andrew Brandt for his service, he said; "With TelyRx operating at the intersection of healthcare and technology, Andy has been instrumental in shaping the Company into what it is today, having been a member of our Board since inception. Andrew has always been constructive and pragmatic, and I am sincerely grateful to him for his valuable contribution to the Company and would like to wish him well in his future endeavours."

Commenting on his appointment to the Board, Ben Atkins said: "TelyRx was founded on a belief in better care for patients across the U.S. That belief has only grown stronger. As I join the Board, I'm looking forward to supporting the team as it continues to scale and makes better, more convenient access to over 500 everyday medications a powerful reality for more Americans."

About TelyRx

TelyRx is an integrated digital healthcare platform that makes everyday prescription medications easier to access. Patients connect with independent, state-licensed healthcare providers who evaluate their needs and prescribe treatment when appropriate. Prescriptions are filled by TelyRx's licensed pharmacies and delivered directly to patients' doors. Serving patients across 49 U.S. states and all territories, TelyRx provides access to more than 500 common, FDA-approved medications for over 60 common health conditions through a seamless, convenient experience.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain statements or disclosures relating to the Company that are based on the expectations of its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company which may constitute forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. All such statements and disclosures, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, or developments that the Company anticipates or expects may, or will, occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "will", "expects", "anticipates", "continue", "looking forward", "focus", "moving towards" and similar expressions. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the following: the expected contributions of Mr. Atkins as a director; and the Company's growth strategy, including its plans to scale its operations, expand access to medications and move towards profitability. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

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