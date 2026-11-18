

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing a substantial rebound in new residential construction in the U.S. in the month of October, the report also showed a steep drop in building permits.



The Commerce Department said housing starts soared by 9.9 percent to an annual rate of 1.309 million in October after plummeting by 7 percent to a revised rate of 1.191 million in September.



Economists had expected housing starts to jump by 2.4 percent to an annual rate of 1.250 million from the 1.221 million originally reported for the previous month.



The bigger-than-expected rebound in housing starts partly reflected a spike in multi-family starts, which skyrocketed by 23.6 percent to an annual rate of 445,000. Single-family starts also surged by 4 percent to an annual rate of 864,000.



'Construction of single-family homes has fallen out of favor as builders see reduced demand due to the sharp rise in mortgage rates,' said Nationwide Senior Economist Ben Ayers. 'Builders are trying to unload current inventory heading into 2027, offering more incentives and lowering prices.'



He added, 'But with mortgage rates likely to remain elevated, activity could increasingly shift to apartments and condos with more renters staying in place due to housing affordability concerns.'



Meanwhile, the report said building permits plunged by 7.4 percent to an annual rate of 1.295 million in October after falling by 0.4 percent to a revised rate of 1.398 million in September.



Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, were expected to slump by 1.8 percent to an annual rate of 1.375 million from the 1.400 million originally reported for the previous month.



The Commerce Department said single-family permits plummeted by 8.7 percent to an annual rate of 772,000, while multi-family permits tumbled by 5.3 percent to an annual rate of 523,000.



'The decline in single-family permits along with negative homebuilder sentiment points to further softness in single-family starts,' said Nancy Vanden Houten, Lead U.S. Economist at Oxford Economics.



She added, 'Single-family starts make the larger contribution to GDP and further weakness in that sector lends downside risk to our forecast for residential investment.'



On Tuesday, the National Association of Home Builders released a report showing an extended slump in U.S. homebuilder confidence in the month of November due to high mortgage rates, ongoing inflation pressure, elevated costs, rising labor shortages and hesitant buyers.



The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index tumbled to 25 in November after falling to 29 in October. Economists had expected the index to come in unchanged.



The housing market index decreased for the third straight month, dropping to its lowest level since hitting 24 in April 2012.



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