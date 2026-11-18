BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 18

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND



18 November 2026

The Board of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is pleased to announce that the third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter ended 30 September 2026 of 5.50p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 29 December 2026to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 27 November 2026 (ex-dividend date is 26 November 2026).Enquiries:Kevin MaygerBlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, SecretaryTelephone: 020 7743 1098