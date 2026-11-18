

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Positive momentum in the tech segment and renewed worries about the Fed's interest rate strategy swayed global market sentiment. Amidst comments from a Fed official calling for a 50-basis points rate hike, market spotlight is on the FOMC minutes due for release on Wednesday afternoon. Strong earnings update from NVIDIA boosted tech sector sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are directionless. European markets are trading deep in the red. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note. South Korea's KOSPI rebounded close to 2 percent.



The Dollar Index has rallied more than a quarter percent. Bond yields mostly eased. Both the crude oil price benchmarks are trading in negative territory. Gold has plunged more than 2 percent. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 50,735.30, down 0.05% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,364.60, up 0.32% Germany's DAX at 25,965.95, down 0.42% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,641.47, down 0.45% France's CAC 40 at 8,197.11, down 0.24% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,206.25, down 0.09% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 59,024.28, up 0.28% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,821.80, down 0.69% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,587.83, up 0.09% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,294.75, down 0.91% South Korea's KOSPI at 5,067.44, up 1.99%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 103.80, up 0.30% EUR/USD at 1.0970, down 0.26% GBP/USD at 1.3165, down 0.32% USD/JPY at 159.38, up 0.01% USD/CHF at 0.8428, up 0.27% AUD/USD at 0.6731, down 0.09%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 5.091%, down 0.25% Germany at 3.3836%, down 0.00% France at 4.867%, down 0.61% U.K. at 5.3122%, down 1.16% Japan at 2.884%, up 0.70%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $92.78, down 0.39% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jan) at $83.95, down 0.83% Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,772.97, down 2.36% Silver Futures (Dec) at $45.32, down 4.31%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $64,012.80, down 1.36% Ethereum at $1,792.88, down 1.51% BNB at $589.38, down 0.43% XRP at $0.9870, up 1.36% Solana at $74.33, up 0.73%



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