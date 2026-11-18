trivago N.V.: Brandon Pedersen, Vesting of Restricted Share Units.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them,

18. Nov 2026 / 16:09 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title First name Brandon Last name Pedersen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

trivago N.V.

b) LEI

391200MJ56OU7D3JM080

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument

Type Share ISIN US89686D3035

b) Nature of the transaction

Vesting of Restricted Share Units.

Transaction linked to the exercise of a share option programme Transaction under an employee share participation programme

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 4.15 USD 55,493.80 USD

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 4.15 USD 55,493.80 USD

e) Date of the transaction (CET/CEST)

15.11.2026

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

End of message

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