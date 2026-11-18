Warner Music Group CEO Robert Kyncl to Cover the Future of Music at CES 2027

Kyncl will preview music's next chapter of creation and interactivity in the first-ever official CES keynote by a music-company leader

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the owner and producer of CES, welcomes Robert Kyncl, CEO of Warner Music Group (WMG), as a keynote speaker at CES 2027. Kyncl will deliver his keynote on Jan. 6 at 2 pm in the Palazzo Ballroom at the Venetian, becoming the first music-industry leader to keynote the world's most powerful tech event. This keynote signals the transformation of WMG into a cutting-edge company protecting and empowering artists and songwriters worldwide through a combination of proprietary, industry-leading technology and strategic partnerships with platforms launching AI-powered products that will allow fans to interact with music in new ways.

"CES is where industries come together to show how technology is shaping what's next," said Kinsey Fabrizio, President and CEO, CTA. "Music is such an important part of our culture and increasingly intersects with technology. I'm thrilled to welcome Robert Kyncl to the CES keynote stage to explore how innovation can create new opportunities for artists, creators and the industry while keeping human creativity at the center."

WMG is a global music company bringing together artists, songwriters, entrepreneurs and technology to shape entertainment culture around the world. In 2026, TIME named Warner Music Group to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, recognizing its approach to AI and its work to ensure artists and songwriters are protected and can benefit as technology transforms the music industry.

"We've been on the frontlines developing, licensing and embracing technology to power human artistry and expand opportunities for artists, songwriters and fans," said Kyncl. "CES is the epicenter of global innovation, and I'm excited to join the stage and share how we shape the future of music."

Throughout his career, Kyncl has helped drive some of the most significant shifts in the digital media landscape. Prior to joining WMG, he served as Chief Business Officer at YouTube, where he developed its creator ecosystem, as well as the rollout of its paid subscription services, including YouTube Premium, YouTube Music and YouTube TV. Earlier in his career, he spent seven years at Netflix, where helped pioneer the company's transition from DVD-by-mail to streaming film and TV content, playing a key role in its evolution into a global entertainment platform.

The keynote will be livestreamed on CES.tech, X, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Warner Music Group joins Lenovo, Stellantis, Waymo and WPP as part of the CES 2027 Keynote lineup. Registration for CES 2027 is open now. CES 2027 will take place January 6-9 in Las Vegas. Details and programming updates are available at CES.tech.

About CES:

CES is the most powerful tech event in the world - the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2027 takes place Jan. 6-9 in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association (CTA):

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators - from startups to global brands - helping support more than 17 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES - the most powerful tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group (WMG) brings together artists, songwriters, entrepreneurs, and technology that are moving entertainment culture across the globe. WMG's Recorded Music division includes renowned labels such as 10K Projects, 300 Entertainment, Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, EastWest, Elektra, Erato, Fueled By Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Records Nashville. WMG's music publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, has a catalog of over one million copyrights spanning every musical genre, from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century. Warner Music Group is also home to ADA, which supports the independent community, as well as artist services division WMX. Follow WMG on Instagram, X, TikTok, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

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