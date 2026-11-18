Below is a brief summary of the interim report. The report is available in its entirety as an attached document and on the company's website.

Link to the interim report: Financial reports - KB Components

Third quarter July-September 2026

Net sales amounted to 751 MSEK (616).

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 104 MSEK (85).

Adjusted EBITDA margin amounted to 13.8 percent (13.8)

Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) amounted to 57 MSEK (39).

Adjusted operating margin (EBIT) amounted to 7.6 percent (6.3).

Adjusted profit after tax amounted to 23 MSEK (15).

Profit after tax amounted to 18 MSEK (14).

Adjusted earnings per share amounted to 0.47 SEK (0.29).

Earnings per share amounted to 0.35 SEK (0.27).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to 11 MSEK (67).

Interim period January-September 2026

Net sales amounted to 2,158 MSEK (2,076).

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 271 MSEK (294).

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.5 percent (14.2)

Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) amounted to 134 MSEK (154).

Adjusted operating margin (EBIT) amounted to 6.2 percent (7.4).

Adjusted profit after tax amounted to 57 MSEK (92).

Profit after tax amounted to 61 MSEK (102).

Adjusted earnings per share amounted to 1.08 SEK (1.58).

Earnings per share amounted to 1.16 SEK (1.83).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to 116 MSEK (257)

Comments from our CEO, Magnus Andersson:

"The third quarter of 2026 delivered sales growth across all three of KB Components' regions. Europe continues to grow,

driven by acquired entities; Asia continues to show strong organic growth in both India and China; and North America has

now begun to deliver the growth expected following the start of production on new projects.



Margins remain stable, which is positive given the ongoing restructuring projects, production ramp-ups and the current

high prices of raw materials and energy.



In Europe, work continues on integrating and realising synergies with acquired entities. We are already beginning to see

improvements in profitability from the initiatives we have taken in relation to these entities, but the work continues. Asia is

performing very well, with the focus on growth, automation and expansion, which is yielding good results. The region now

accounts for 8 percent of the Group's sales and is generating good profitability. In North America, there is a strong

focus on start-up and ramping up production for new business, particularly in Canada. We are investing in machinery

and factory premises to accommodate these new volumes, whilst at the same time working to improve and streamline

production."

Webinar

A webcast conference will be held on 18 November 2026 at 14:00 CET, during which CEO and Group CEO Magnus Andersson and CFO Michael Grindborn will present the report and answer questions.

To follow the webcast presentation and submit written

questions, please use this link:

https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/kb-components/q3-2026/

To participate via conference call and ask questions verbally, please dial:

Analyst telephone number: +46 8 50 53 97 28

Meeting ID: 841 0079 1907 #

For additional information, please contact:

Magnus Andersson, CEO +46 (0) 70 816 18 13, magnus.andersson@kbcomponents.com

Michael Grindborn, CFO +46 (0) 70 670 18 48, michael.grindborn@kbcomponents.com

About KB Components

KB Components was founded in 1947 and has since developed into a global player in advanced polymer component manufacturing with production facilities in Europe, North and Central America and Asia. Through a global presence, deep expertise in injection molding technology and a well-invested machine park with a high degree of automation, the Company delivers polymer components to more than 1,000 customers in a wide range of application areas in heavy and light vehicles, medical technology and general industry. The company is headquartered in Sweden and has approximately 2,000 employees.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

KB Components Certified Adviser is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB, www.skmg.se.

This information is information that KB Components is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-18 13:00 CET.