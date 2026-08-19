KB Components AB: Interim Report Q2 April - June 2026

Below is a brief summary of the interim report. The report is available in its entirety as an attached document and on the company's website.

Link to the interim report: Financial reports - KB Components

Second quarter 2026

Net sales amounted to 737 MSEK (694).

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 95 MSEK (98).

The adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.9 percent (14.1)

Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) amounted to 52 MSEK (52).

Adjusted operating margin (EBIT) amounted to 7.1 percent (7.5).

Adjusted profit after tax amounted to 25 MSEK (32).

Profit after tax amounted to 21 MSEK (44).

Adjusted earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.50 (0.53).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.41 (0.80).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to 100 MSEK (186).

First half-year of 2026

Net sales amounted to 1,407 MSEK (1,460).

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 187 MSEK (211).

The adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.3 percent (14.4)

Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) amounted to 97 MSEK (118).

Adjusted operating margin (EBIT) amounted to 6.9 percent (8.1).

Adjusted profit after tax amounted to 50 MSEK (90).

Profit after tax amounted to 43 MSEK (90).

Adjusted earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.97 (1.33).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.81 (1.59).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to 105 MSEK (189).

Comments from our CEO, Magnus Andersson:

"The second quarter of 2026 is characterised by stable growth in Asia and Europe, as well as an expected improvement in volumes in North America towards the end of the quarter. This is a result of the Canadian unit now being in the ramp-up phase for volumes to Rivian's R2 model, which was launched in April.



We are continuing to work on structural projects within the Group aimed at improving profitability. The previously announced relocation of production from our production facility in Zweibrücken, Germany (acquired in October 2025) to our facilities in Slovakia and Lithuania is in full swing and is expected to be completed in December 2026. This is expected to lead to improved capacity utilisation, increased cost efficiency and improvements in operating profit for our European operations. In North America, we are also working to relocate labour-intensive production from Canada to Mexico."

Web conference

A webcast will be held on 19 August 2026 at 14:00 CET, during which CEO and Group CEO Magnus Andersson and CFO Michael Grindborn will present the report and answer questions.

To follow the webcast presentation and submit written questions, please use this link:

https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/kb-components/q2-2026/

To participate via conference call and ask questions, please dial:

Telephone number for analysts: +46 8 50 16 38 27

Meeting ID: 851 3603 3957 #

For additional information, please contact:

Magnus Andersson, CEO +46 (0) 70 816 18 13, magnus.andersson@kbcomponents.com

Michael Grindborn, CFO +46 (0) 70 670 18 48, michael.grindborn@kbcomponents.com

About KB Components

KB Components was founded in 1947 and has since developed into a global player in advanced polymer component manufacturing with production facilities in Europe, North and Central America and Asia. Through a global presence, deep expertise in injection molding technology and a well-invested machine park with a high degree of automation, the Company delivers polymer components to more than 1,000 customers in a wide range of application areas in heavy and light vehicles, medical technology and general industry. The company is headquartered in Sweden and has approximately 2,000 employees.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

KB Components Certified Adviser is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB, www.skmg.se.

This information is information that KB Components is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-19 13:00 CEST.