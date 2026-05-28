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WKN: A40XAT | ISIN: SE0022725743 | Ticker-Symbol: 5G7
Frankfurt
28.05.26 | 08:07
4,000 Euro
+0,25 % +0,010
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KB COMPONENTS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KB COMPONENTS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6204,36013:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.05.2026 11:45 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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KB Components AB: Bulletin from KB Components' Annual General Meeting 2026

KB Components AB (publ) today held its Annual General Meeting at the company's head office in Örkelljunga, Sweden. The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with all proposals presented by the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to re-elect the Board members Erling Levin, Stefan Andersson and Mikael Fryklund, and to elect the Board members Magnus Andersson and Per Karlsson as new Board members. Mats Nyberg was appointed by the union representatives. Furthermore, the Annual General Meeting resolved to re-elect Stefan Andersson as Chairman of the Board.

The Annual General Meeting adopted the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet and resolved on a dividend to the shareholders of 1.50 SEK per share. The record date for the dividend was set to Friday, May 29, 2026 and payment is expected to be sent by Euroclear starting on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to discharge the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2025.

The auditing firm KPMG AB was elected as the Company's auditor with authorized public accountant Michael Johansson as auditor in charge.

The Annual General Meeting further resolved on fees for Board and committee work in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal and that fees to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Complete documentation regarding the Annual General Meeting's resolutions is available on the company's website.

https://www.kbcomponents.com/investor-relations/corporate-governance/general-meetings/

About KB Components
KB Components was founded in 1947 and has since developed into a global player in advanced polymer component manufacturing with production facilities in Europe, North and Central America and Asia. Through a global presence, deep expertise in injection molding technology and a well-invested machine park with a high degree of automation, the Company delivers polymer components to more than 1,000 customers in a wide range of application areas in heavy and light vehicles, medical technology and general industry. The company is headquartered in Sweden and has approximately 2,000 employees.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.
KB Components Certified Adviser is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB, www.skmg.se.

For additional information, please contact:
Magnus Andersson, CEO +46 (0) 70 816 18 13, magnus.andersson@kbcomponents.com
Michael Grindborn, CFO +46 (0) 70 670 18 48, michael.grindborn@kbcomponents.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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