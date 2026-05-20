KB Components AB: Interim Report Q1 January - March 2026

Below is a brief summary of the interim report. The report is available in its entirety as an attached document and on the company's website.

Link to the interim report: Financial reports - KB Components

First quarter 2026

Net sales amounted to 670 MSEK (766).

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 92 MSEK (113).

Adjusted EBITDA margin amounted to 13.7 percent (14.7)

Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) amounted to 45 MSEK (65).

Adjusted operating margin (EBIT) amounted to 6.7 percent (8.5).

Adjusted profit after tax amounted to 25 MSEK (47).

Profit after tax amounted to 22 MSEK (46).

Adjusted earnings per share amounted to 0.47 SEK (0.81).

Earnings per share amounted to 0.40 SEK (0.80).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to 5 MSEK (4).

Comments from our CEO, Magnus Andersson:

"2026 begins with weaker business performance, similar to the fourth quarter of 2025. Total sales are lower than in the same quarter the previous year, driven by the transition in North America from project sales to the start-up of component sales for new business. In Europe, work continues on realising synergies with acquired units, and in Asia the focus is on growth, automation and expansion. Towards the end of the quarter, we began to see the effects of the war in the Middle East and supply chain disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz and rising oil prices. We are seeing effects primarily in the form of price increases for raw materials, which we are actively working with our customers to manage."

Web conference

A webcast conference will be held on 20 May 2026 at 14:00 CET, during which CEO and Group CEO Magnus Andersson and CFO Michael Grindborn will present the report and answer questions.

To follow the webcast presentation and submit written questions, please use this link: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/kb-components/q1-2026/

To participate via conference call and ask questions verbally, please dial: Analyst dial-in number: +46 8 50 50 08 29

Meeting ID: 835 0342 8843 #

For additional information, please contact:

Magnus Andersson, CEO +46 (0) 70 816 18 13, magnus.andersson@kbcomponents.com

Michael Grindborn, CFO +46 (0) 70 670 18 48, michael.grindborn@kbcomponents.com

About KB Components

KB Components was founded in 1947 and has since developed into a global player in advanced polymer component manufacturing with production facilities in Europe, North and Central America and Asia. Through a global presence, deep expertise in injection molding technology and a well-invested machine park with a high degree of automation, the Company delivers polymer components to more than 1,000 customers in a wide range of application areas in heavy and light vehicles, medical technology and general industry. The company is headquartered in Sweden and has approximately 2,000 employees.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

KB Components Certified Adviser is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB, www.skmg.se.

This information is information that KB Components is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-20 13:00 CEST.