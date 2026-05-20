Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bewertet mit 8$ - Preis:139$: Peer-Übernahmen brachten Anlegern dreistellige Gewinne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40XAT | ISIN: SE0022725743 | Ticker-Symbol: 5G7
Frankfurt
20.05.26 | 08:02
4,010 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KB COMPONENTS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KB COMPONENTS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9204,22014:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2026 13:00 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KB Components AB: Interim Report Q1 January - March 2026

Below is a brief summary of the interim report. The report is available in its entirety as an attached document and on the company's website.

Link to the interim report: Financial reports - KB Components

First quarter 2026

  • Net sales amounted to 670 MSEK (766).
  • Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 92 MSEK (113).
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin amounted to 13.7 percent (14.7)
  • Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) amounted to 45 MSEK (65).
  • Adjusted operating margin (EBIT) amounted to 6.7 percent (8.5).
  • Adjusted profit after tax amounted to 25 MSEK (47).
  • Profit after tax amounted to 22 MSEK (46).
  • Adjusted earnings per share amounted to 0.47 SEK (0.81).
  • Earnings per share amounted to 0.40 SEK (0.80).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to 5 MSEK (4).

Comments from our CEO, Magnus Andersson:

"2026 begins with weaker business performance, similar to the fourth quarter of 2025. Total sales are lower than in the same quarter the previous year, driven by the transition in North America from project sales to the start-up of component sales for new business. In Europe, work continues on realising synergies with acquired units, and in Asia the focus is on growth, automation and expansion. Towards the end of the quarter, we began to see the effects of the war in the Middle East and supply chain disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz and rising oil prices. We are seeing effects primarily in the form of price increases for raw materials, which we are actively working with our customers to manage."

Web conference
A webcast conference will be held on 20 May 2026 at 14:00 CET, during which CEO and Group CEO Magnus Andersson and CFO Michael Grindborn will present the report and answer questions.

To follow the webcast presentation and submit written questions, please use this link: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/kb-components/q1-2026/

To participate via conference call and ask questions verbally, please dial: Analyst dial-in number: +46 8 50 50 08 29
Meeting ID: 835 0342 8843 #

For additional information, please contact:
Magnus Andersson, CEO +46 (0) 70 816 18 13, magnus.andersson@kbcomponents.com
Michael Grindborn, CFO +46 (0) 70 670 18 48, michael.grindborn@kbcomponents.com

About KB Components
KB Components was founded in 1947 and has since developed into a global player in advanced polymer component manufacturing with production facilities in Europe, North and Central America and Asia. Through a global presence, deep expertise in injection molding technology and a well-invested machine park with a high degree of automation, the Company delivers polymer components to more than 1,000 customers in a wide range of application areas in heavy and light vehicles, medical technology and general industry. The company is headquartered in Sweden and has approximately 2,000 employees.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.
KB Components Certified Adviser is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB, www.skmg.se.

This information is information that KB Components is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-20 13:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.