KB Components AB: KB Components AB enters into new financing agreement for continued acquisitions

KB Components AB has entered into a new 1,000 MSEK credit facilities agreement with DNB Sweden AB.

The credit facilities agreement consists of credit facilities in a total amount of 1,000 MSEK, comprising a revolving credit facility in an amount of 700 MSEK and credit facilities in a total amount of 300 MSEK. The duration of the agreement is three years with two one-year extension options, giving a maximum duration of five years. The agreement with DNB Sweden AB replaces all previous credit facilitates and the company will generate annual savings of 5 MSEK (in financial items).

'KB Components sees great potential to continue consolidating the market for plastic components. With the new financing agreement in combination with a strong cash flow, we ensure high financial flexibility to take advantage of the growth opportunities we see. We have many ongoing acquisition dialogues in all geographical regions where we are present,' says Magnus Andersson, CEO of KB Components.



Mannheimer Swartling Advokatbyrå has acted as legal advisor to KB Components in connection with the new financing agreement.



About KB Components

KB Components was founded in 1947 and has since developed into a global player in advanced polymer component manufacturing with production facilities in Europe, North and Central America and Asia. Through a global presence, deep expertise in injection molding technology and a well-invested machine park with a high degree of automation, the Company delivers polymer components to more than 1,000 customers in a wide range of application areas in heavy and light vehicles, medical technology and general industry. The company is headquartered in Sweden and has approximately 2,000 employees.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

KB Components Certified Adviser is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB, www.skmg.se.

For additional information, please contact:

Magnus Andersson, CEO +46 (0) 70 816 18 13, magnus.andersson@kbcomponents.com

Michael Grindborn, CFO +46 (0) 70 670 18 48, michael.grindborn@kbcomponents.com