KB Components AB: KB Components intends to change its listing to Nasdaq Stockholm in 2026

KB Components AB publishes its intention to implement a list change from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market to Nasdaq Stockholm in 2026

In connection with the company's listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in December 2024, an ambition was announced to carry out a listing change to Nasdaq Stockholm in the future. The company's Board of Directors still believes that a list change is a natural next step in the company's development. A list change is expected to increase awareness of KB Components' operations and strengthen its profile and brand towards investors, partners and customers. The work of implementing the list change has now been initiated. Board members Bo Matson and Lotta Ljungberg have chosen to leave the board of KB Components for personal reasons. We thank Bo and Lotta for their valuable contributions during their time on the board and for contributing their knowledge and strong commitment.

Stefan Andersson, Chairman of the Board of KB Components, comments:

"It will be a natural step for KB Components to move to the main list and gain the additional exposure this entails. The company is well prepared for this and we are confident that new and existing investors will agree to this action while we hope to increase liquidity in the share."

For further information please contact:

Magnus Andersson, CEO, +46 (0) 70 816 18 13, magnus.andersson@kbcomponents.com

Stefan Andersson, Chairman of the Board, +46 (0) 70 249 97 60, stefan.andersson@kbcomponents.com

About KB Components

KB Components was founded in 1947 and has since developed into a global player in advanced polymer component manufacturing with production facilities in Europe, North and Central America and Asia. Through a global presence, deep expertise in injection molding technology and a well-invested machine park with a high degree of automation, the Company delivers polymer components to more than 1,000 customers in a wide range of application areas in heavy and light vehicles, medical technology and general industry. The company is headquartered in Örkelljunga and had approximately 2,000 employees as of June 30, 2025.



KB Components' strategy and business model revolve around three main themes: global presence, technological leadership and operational excellence.

KB Components Certified Adviser is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB, www.skmg.se.