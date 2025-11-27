KB Components AB: Interim Report Q3 July - September 2025

Below is a brief summary of the interim report. The report is available in its entirety as an attached document and on the company's website.

Third quarter 2025

Net sales amounted to 616 MSEK (614)

EBITDA amounted to 84 MSEK (100)

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 85 MSEK (102)

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to 37 MSEK (62)

Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) amounted to 39 MSEK (64)

Profit after tax amounted to 14 MSEK (37)

Adjusted profit after tax amounted to 15 MSEK (39)

Earnings per share amounted to 0.27 SEK (0.60)

Cash flow from operating activities increased to 67 MSEK (52)

Nine-month period January-September 2025

Net sales amounted to 2,076 MSEK (1,903)

EBITDA increased to 307 MSEK (294)

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 294 MSEK (315)

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to 168 MSEK (177)

Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) amounted to 154 MSEK (198)

Profit after tax amounted to 102 MSEK (108)

Adjusted profit after tax amounted to 91 MSEK (124)

Earnings per share increased to 1.83 SEK (1.78)

Cash flow from operating activities increased to 257 MSEK (97)

Comments from our CEO, Magnus Andersson:

"The third quarter was characterised by a somewhat differentiated picture between regions. We saw lower sales and weaker earnings in North America, while Europe and Asia showed increased sales with improved profitability.

Our view of KB Components' market and future prospects remains unchanged from previous quarters. There is currently general uncertainty linked to various geopolitical conditions, such as trade barriers. However, we are well placed to manage this uncertainty through the establishment of production that the Group has in 14 different locations around the world (17 after 29 October), which makes it possible to both expand quickly when conditions are right and to quickly implement downsizing when circumstances so require."

Web conference

A webcast conference will be held on 28 November 2025 at 11:00 CET, when President and CEO Magnus Andersson and CFO Michael Grindborn will present the report and answer questions.

To follow the webcast presentation and submit written questions, please use this link: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/kb-components/q3-2025/

To participate via conference call and ask questions, please dial:

Analyst telephone number: +46 8 505 200 17

Meeting ID: 857 5941 4922 #

About KB Components

KB Components was founded in 1947 and has since developed into a global player in advanced polymer component manufacturing with production facilities in Europe, North and Central America and Asia. Through a global presence, deep expertise in injection molding technology and a well-invested machine park with a high degree of automation, the Company delivers polymer components to more than 1,000 customers in a wide range of application areas in heavy and light vehicles, medical technology and general industry. The company is headquartered in Sweden and has approximately 2,000 employees.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

