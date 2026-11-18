

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The National Association of Realtors released a report on Wednesday showing an extended nosedive in pending home sales in the U.S. in the month of October.



NAR said its pending home sales index tumbled by 4.7 percent to 63.0 in October after plummeting by 7.2 percent to a revised 66.1 in September.



Economists had expected pending home sales to slump by 1.5 percent compared to the 7.3 percent plunge originally reported for the previous month.



A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.



'October could mark the low point in contract signings for this housing cycle, as mortgage rates appear to have topped out,' said NAR Chief Economist Dr. Lawrence Yun.



He added, 'Two consecutive months of record-low pending contracts point to very sluggish fourth-quarter home sales closings, and annual existing-home sales could be the lowest since the mid-1990s.'



The steeper-than-expected drop in pending home sales came amid significant weakness in the West and South, where pending home sales plummeted by 6.9 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively.



Pending home sales in the Midwest also tumbled by 2.7 percent, while pending home sales in the Northeast slid by 0.8 percent.



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