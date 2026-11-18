

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line after trending lower over the past several sessions.



Currently, the Nasdaq is posting a modest loss, down 14.85 points or 0.1 percent at 24,313.53, while the S&P 500 is down 37.10 points or 0.5 percent at 7,303.43.



The narrower Dow has shown a more significant move to the downside, tumbling 622.89 points or 1.2 percent to 50,136.53 amid a steep drop by shares of UnitedHealth (UNH).



The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as traders digest highly anticipated earnings news from AI giant and market leader Nvidia (NVDA).



After seeing pre-market strength, shares of Nvidia are slumping by 2.1 percent even though the company reported better than expected fiscal third quarter results and raised its revenue guidance.



Traders may be reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of Claude developer Anthropic's initial public offering later this week.



'Anthropic offers the next test of appetite with its IPO is expected to be priced today, ahead of an anticipated Nasdaq debut tomorrow,' said Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst at Capital.com.



'Strong demand and a firm first day of trading would suggest investors remain willing to back AI growth, even if they are becoming more selective,' she added. 'A weak reception would add weight to concerns that expectations across the sector have run ahead of what investors are prepared to pay.'



Traders may also be looking ahead to the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting.



The minutes of the Fed's October meeting, which are due to be released this afternoon, may shed additional light on the outlook for interest rates ahead of the central bank's next meeting in December.



The Fed is widely expected to raise rates by at least a quarter point next month, but some officials have recently been indicating the possibility of a half-point rate hike.



Sector News



While many of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, gold stocks have shown a substantial move to the downside amid a steep drop by the price of the precious metal.



With U.S. gold futures tumbling by 2.8 percent to their lowest levels in a year, the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index has plunged by 6.8 percent to three-month intraday low.



A significant decrease by the price of crude oil is also weighing on oil producer stocks, as reflected by the 3.5 percent slump by the NYSE Arca Oil Index.



Pharmaceutical, healthcare and banking stocks are also seeing notable weakness, while networking and retail stocks have shown strong moves to the upside.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.3 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid by 0.9 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 1.2 percent, the German DAX Index is down 0.9 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.7 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are extending the upward move seen over the two previous sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 3.9 basis points at 5.064 percent.



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