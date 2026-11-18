The two companies are working together to develop differentiated capabilities in Azure and system-level optimizations, tailoring infrastructure to the performance, efficiency, scalability and security requirements of cloud and AI

REDMOND, Wash. and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) and Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) today announced an expansion of their decades-long collaboration under a long-term agreement to advance select areas of Azure infrastructure for growing cloud and AI demand. Microsoft is the first company to announce use of Intel Foundry's EMIB (Embedded Multi-die Interconnect Bridge) advanced packaging technology for Azure first-party silicon. Bringing together Intel silicon and EMIB capabilities with Microsoft's cloud engineering, the agreement confirms multi-year Intel® Xeon® supply capacity - including instances of next generation server CPUs, codenamed Diamond Rapids - and expands collaboration across the Azure roadmap and Intel-based Azure hardware systems.

Microsoft will also collaborate with Intel on Intel Xeon with Compute Express Link (CXL) to drive greater memory efficiency and system-level innovation across Azure, as well as Intel QuickAssist (Intel QAT) and confidential computing. This work further advances existing memory and database performance, including:

Up to 2.3x greater performance 1 and memory flexibility for demanding workloads in Azure M-series v4 virtual machines with CXL memory and Intel Flat Memory Mode in Xeon 6 processors.

greater and memory flexibility for demanding workloads in Azure M-series v4 virtual machines with CXL memory and Intel Flat Memory Mode in Xeon 6 processors. Improved performance and reliability with up to 2.5x faster SQL backups 2 on Azure through the first Intel QuickAssist Technology (QAT) enabled virtual machines in the cloud.

on Azure through the first Intel QuickAssist Technology (QAT) enabled virtual machines in the cloud. Virtual machine memory and CPU register state encryption as confidential VMs move between hosts through Intel Trust Domain Extensions (Intel TDX).

Together, these investments are designed to provide Microsoft customers a more predictable, scalable and resilient infrastructure foundation, with compute optimized for demanding cloud and AI workloads, more efficient memory and stronger capabilities for protecting sensitive workloads.

"Our customers need infrastructure built around the workloads that matter to them. Our longstanding collaboration with Intel brings together advanced packaging, custom compute, memory and security capabilities to support Azure compute and continued innovation across Azure. Together, we are connecting silicon and systems engineering to move the industry forward and meet the growing demand for Cloud + AI computing for our customers," said Saurabh Dighe, CVP, Azure System & Architecture, Microsoft.

"Microsoft and Intel share a clear view of where AI infrastructure is headed--increasingly complex systems designed through the co-optimization of silicon, packaging, compute memory and software," said Naga Chandrasekaran, EVP, Chief Technology and Operations Officer and General Manager of Intel Foundry. "Through use of our advanced packaging capabilities with EMIB to scale future generations of Azure infrastructure, Intel and Microsoft can combine the flexibility of heterogeneous integration with the manufacturing scale required for the AI era-giving customers new level of performance and economics when interacting with Azure."

About Microsoft

Microsoft enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. Microsoft delivers cloud platforms, AI capabilities, productivity tools, and business applications that help organizations innovate, improve agility, and drive meaningful outcomes at scale.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) designs and manufactures advanced semiconductors that connect and power the modern world. Every day, our engineers create new technologies that enhance and shape the future of computing to enable new possibilities for every customer we serve. Learn more at intel.com.

Disclaimers:

1Standard_M76ds_2_v4: 76 vCPUs, 1,764 GB (1 TB DRAM + 1 TB CXL, Intel® Flat Memory Mode) vs. Standard_M64lds_v4: 64 vCPUs, 1,007 GB (DRAM-only, two NUMA nodes) | Sandbox Workload: cube-hypervisor microVM, 2 vCPUs/24 GB per sandbox, persistent Python interpreter with 12 GB dataset, 9 tools/13 steps per cycle, 6-sec think time per step, 126-sec cycle. Testing completed on 11/10/2026. Results May Vary.

2Intel® Xeon® Gold 8362; x86_64; ICX; 48 MiB L3 Cache; 32 Cores per Socket; 2 Sockets; Hyperthreading Enabled; 128 CPUs; Intel® Turbo Boost Enabled; 2 NUMA Nodes; 1024GB Installed Memory (16x64GB DDR4 2933MT/s); 2048 KB Hugepagesize; Madvise Transparent Huge Pages; Automatic NUMA Balancing Enabled; BIOS 1.12.1; Microcode 0xd0003e7; Microsoft Windows Server 2025 vs. System Configuration: Microsoft Azure VM | CPU: Intel® Xeon® 6973P-C (Granite Rapids), 384 processors | Memory: 2.06 TB | NUMA: 6 nodes × 64 processors, ~352 GB/node | OS: Windows Server 2025 Datacenter | BIOS: Hyper-V UEFI v4.1 | Large Pages: 2 MB | CPU Frequency: 2.60 GHz | Microsoft SQL Server 2025. Testing Completed 11/02/2026. Results may vary.

SOURCE Microsoft Corp.