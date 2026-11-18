

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A nationwide study, published in JAMA Pediatrics, has reported a sharp rise in vitamin K deficiency and related bleeding cases among newborns in the U.S. between 2017 and 2025.



Cases of vitamin K deficiency increased by 216%, while bleeding cases linked to the deficiency rose by 347%. During the same period, the rate of newborns receiving vitamin K injections dropped from 97.7% to 95%.



The number of parents refusing vitamin K injections for their newborns has also increased over the years. Previous research showed that the percentage of babies who did not receive the injection rose from 2.9% in 2017 to 5.2% in 2024.



To examine the possible health effects of this trend, researchers led by Elizabeth Wolf conducted a nationwide study. The team analyzed anonymized electronic health records from healthcare systems across the U.S. The study covered more than 11 million babies aged up to six months who were born at 35 weeks of pregnancy or later and received medical care between 2017 and 2025.



The findings showed that only 40% of babies diagnosed with vitamin K deficiency (VKD) had received the injection. Among babies diagnosed with vitamin K deficiency bleeding (VKDB), only about 19% had received it.



The researchers also found that around 7% of babies with VKD and 2% of those with VKDB were diagnosed with bleeding inside the skull or brain. These conditions are known as intracranial or intracerebral hemorrhage.



Researchers noted that although the study found a link between declining vitamin K injections and rising deficiency-related conditions, it did not establish that one directly caused the other.



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