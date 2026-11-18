

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New Mexico has reported 233 cases of the shigellosis infection so far this year, according to the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH).



Of these, 73 cases are connected to an ongoing outbreak in Bernalillo County. The county has recorded 102 cases since March 2025, with most infections affecting people experiencing homelessness.



Health officials suspect that the actual number of infections may be higher because some people do not visit hospitals or get tested.



The infection, called shigellosis, is caused by Shigella bacteria. It spreads when people come into contact with contaminated hands, food, water or everyday objects. Anyone can get the infection, and even a small amount of the bacteria can make a person sick.



Shigella bacteria live in the intestines of infected people and are passed out of the body through stool. Infection occurs when the bacteria enter another person's mouth and are swallowed.



People can also get infected through contaminated drinking water, swimming water and sexual contact involving exposure to stool.



Shared toilets, childcare facilities and places with poor sanitation can make it easier for the infection to spread.



Notably, shigellosis does not spread through the air like the flu. Being near an infected person or having a conversation with them does not usually spread the bacteria.



Most infected people develop symptoms within one or two days. Diarrhea is the most common symptom, although the infection may initially feel like food poisoning or a regular stomach upset.



Symptoms generally last five to seven days, but some people may remain ill for several weeks. Some infected people do not develop any noticeable symptoms but can still carry and spread the bacteria.



Health officials recommend washing hands thoroughly after using the toilet and before preparing or eating food.



Regularly cleaning and disinfecting surfaces can also help prevent the infection. Officials advise allowing disinfectants to remain on surfaces for the recommended time instead of wiping them off immediately.



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