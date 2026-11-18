

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Despite Nvidia's upbeat earnings and outlook that triggered some strong buying in the technology sector, European markets tumbled on Wednesday as weak commodity prices and hot eurozone and U.K. inflation data hurt sentiment, triggering widespread selling.



Most of the markets across Europe started off on a firm note, riding on Nvidia's earnings update. But the mood turned negative as the day progressed and stocks from most of the sectors kept losing ground as selling gathered momentum.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 1.03%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 1.3%, Germany's DAX fell 1.19% and France's CAC 40 closed lower by 0.85%. Switzerland's SMI settled with a loss of 0.6%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Turkiye ended notably lower.



Iceland and Ireland settled not much changed from their previous closing levels.



In the UK market, miners were among the major losers. Antofagasta, Endeavour Mining, Anglo American Plc, Glencore, Fresnillo and Rio Tinto lost 4.7%-8%.



Standard Chartered shed 3.25%. Weir Group, St. James's Place, Smiths Group, Imperial Brands, HSBC Holdings, Lion Finane, Vodafone Group and Airtel Africa lost 1.7%-3%.



BP ended down nearly 3%, Shell dropped 2% and Ithaca Energy ended 2.3% down. Ithaca's bottom line came in at $137.4 million, or $0.083 per share. This compares with $98.3 million, or $0.059 per share, last year..



Melrose declined sharply. The aerospace and defense group said an incident at its Garden Grove facility in California would cost it £70m to £80m in 2026. Barclays, Standard Life, British American Tobacco, AstraZeneca and Informa were among the other notable losers.



Convatec Group surged 9.4%. The medical products and technologies company upgraded its full-year revenue outlook, while maintaining its full-year adjusted earnings and adjusted operating profit margin. The company now expects organic revenue growth, excluding InnovaMatrix, of 6.25% to 7% from its previous estimate of 5.5% to 6.5%.



Whitbread and Kingfisher moved up 3.5% and 3.1%, respectively. Croda International, Games Workshop, Burberry Group, 3i Group, Polar Capital Technology Trust and Experian gained 1.7%-2.2%. British Land Company climbed 1.7%.



In the German market, SAP, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Telekom, Fresenius Medical Care, Beiersdorf and Rheinmetall ended lower by 2.5%-3.6%.



BASF, BMW, Siemens, Volkswagen, Hochtief, Mercedes-Benz and E.ON also ended notably weak.



Zalando moved up 2.7% and Vonovia gained about 2.5%. Continental, Siemens Energy, Siemens Healthineers, MTU Aero Engines ane Infineon also closed on a firm note.



In the French market, Accor ended down 4.4%. The hotel group said it would acquire remaining stakes in Ennismore across three tranches by Jan 2028.



Dassault Systemes, Teleperformance, Societe Generale and TotalEnergies lost 2.5%-3%.



BNP Paribas ended lower by about 2%. Media reports suggested that Korea Investment Holdings Co. is likely to acquire full control of its arm BNP Paribas Cardif Life Insurance in a deal estimated at 85 billion won.



Airbus, Carrefour, LVMH, Capgemini, Stellantis, Orange, Bouygues, AXA and Credit Agricole also closed weak.



Bureau Veritas, STMicroElectronics, EssilorLuxottica and Legrand gained 1.3%-2%.



Data released by Eurostat showed Eurozone annual inflation accelerated to 4.0% in October, its highest level since September 2023 and twice the ECB's 2.0% target. Meanwhile, core inflation, excluding energy and food, was revised slightly higher to 2.6% from the preliminary estimate of 2.5%, marking its highest level since May.



Among the eurozone's largest economies, inflation accelerated in France to 3.7% from 3.4%, Italy to 5.6% from 4.2%, and the Netherlands to 3.3% from 3.0%. Germany's inflation rate eased to 2.9% from 3.3%, partly reflecting a temporary fuel tax cut.



Data and technology group Experian rallied 2% after first-half revenue edged past estimates. British Land advanced 1.5% after raising its annual underlying earnings forecast.



Rolls-Royce Holdings, British Land, Scottish Mortgage, Halma, Kingfisher, Natwest Group, Aberdeen Group, Burberry Group, The Sage Group and Metlen Energy & Metals also posted solid gains.



Data from the Office for National Statistics showed consumer prices in UK increased 3.6% on a yearly basis in October, following September's 3.5% rise. The rate matched expectations.



Excluding energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco, core inflation held steady at 2.8% in October. Goods price inflation advanced to 3.5% from 3.2%, while services inflation remained unchanged at 3.7% in October.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.5%, as expected, and followed a 0.4% increase seen in September.



Output prices climbed 5.1% year-on-year, faster than the 4.7% rise in September. At the same time, input prices logged its fastest growth since February 2023, surging 10.8% in October after rising 8.3% in September.



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