

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After partly offsetting Monday's nosedive in the previous session, the price of crude oil has shown a substantial move back to the downside during trading on Wednesday.



Crude oil for December has regained some ground after plummeting early in the day but is still sharply lower, plunging $2.92 or 3.4 percent to $83.09 a barrel.



The price of crude oil has more than offset the modest increase seen on Tuesday, tumbling to its lowest levels in over two months.



Selling pressure resurfaced following the release of a report from the Energy Information Administration showing U.S. crude oil inventories increased by much more than expected in the week ended November 13th.



The EIA said crude oil inventories climbed by 3.4 million barrels last week after jumping by 4.7 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected crude oil inventories to inch up by 0.4 million barrels.



At 417.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are still 3 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the report said.



The EIA said gasoline inventories also shot up by 5.2 million barrels last week, while distillate inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, also rose by 1.6 million barrels.



Oversupply concerns have recently outweighed geopolitical risks after the International Energy Agency said the world oil market will return to a surplus in the fourth quarter of this year on the back of recovering Middle East exports.



Meanwhile, American warplanes hit an Iranian missile launch site on Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf on Tuesday in response to aggression by the IRGC targeting U.S. service members and assets, a U.S. military official said.



Iran Army's Navy said a fourth tanker violating regulations set in place by Tehran has struck a naval mine and caught fire in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz.



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