B2B technology marketing executive joins Mitek leadership team as company accelerates growth

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK), a global leader in digital identity verification and fraud prevention, today announced the appointment of Laura Apel as Chief Marketing Officer, effective November 16, 2026. Reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Edward H. West, Apel will lead Mitek's global marketing organization, overseeing brand, demand generation, product marketing and communications.

Drawing on her experience leading global marketing organizations and drivingrevenue growth, Apel will focus on elevating Mitek's market presence, deepening customer and partner engagement, strengthening alignment across its go-to-market efforts, and building on the company's reputation as a thought leader in the rapidly evolving digital identity verification and fraud prevention space.

"Laura brings a powerful combination of strategic vision, commercial expertise and a proven ability to translate marketing into measurable business results," said Edward H. West, Chief Executive Officer of Mitek. "Her experience building high-performing global marketing organizations and accelerating commercial growth will be invaluable as we expand our impact and advance our mission of protecting trust across digital interactions."

Apel brings extensive B2B technology marketing experience spanning communications and network API platforms, digital identity and fraud prevention. Most recently, she led global marketing for Vonage's API business unit, an Ericsson company, where she focused on positioning a multi-product portfolio, driving demand and connecting marketing with commercial objectives. Previously, she led global marketing at Mitto, a Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider, during a period of significant business expansion. Earlier, she built and led marketing teams at Telesign, a digital identity and communications platform. Throughout her career, Apel has led marketing initiatives during periods of significant business growth, including supporting business expansion from approximately $40 million to $300 million in annual recurring revenue. She has brought a disciplined, revenue-first approach to marketing, connecting brand strategy with demand generation, translating complex technologies into clear customer value, improving marketing ROI and strengthening partnerships between marketing and sales.

"Having spent much of my career in communications and digital identity, I've seen firsthand how central trust has become to every digital interaction," said Laura Apel, Chief Marketing Officer of Mitek. "What excites me about Mitek is the strength of its technology, the trust it has built with customers and the opportunity to make an even greater impact as AI-driven fraud makes digital identity and fraud prevention more critical than ever. I look forward to building on that foundation, scaling our go-to-market engine, deepening our connections with customers and partners, and helping more organizations navigate the evolving challenges of digital trust."

About Mitek Systems, Inc.

Mitek Systems protects what's real across digital interactions in a world of evolving threats. Mitek helps businesses verify identities, prevent fraud before it happens, and deliver secure, seamless digital experiences in the face of rapidly advancing AI-generated threats. From account opening to authentication and deposit, Mitek's technology safeguards critical digital interactions. More than 7,000 organizations rely on Mitek to protect their most important customer connections and stay ahead of emerging risks. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com [(MITK-F)]

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