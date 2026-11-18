Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Mineral Road Discovery Inc. (CSE: ROAD) ("Mineral Road" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a private placement of up to 15,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.15 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$2.25 million (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Common Share") and one-half (½) of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant will be exercisable at a price of C$0.25 per Warrant, to acquire one additional Common Share, for a period of 12 months following the date of issuance.

The net proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used to fund exploration, technical and advancement activities at the Company's Bergslagen Tungsten Project and for general working capital and corporate purposes.

The Company will pay cash or issue to registered finders that number of Units, equal to 5% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering by such finder.

The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. Persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent such registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

ABOUT MINERAL ROAD DISCOVERY INC.

Mineral Road Discovery Inc. is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on critical and strategic minerals.

The Company's Bergslagen Tungsten Project is located in southern Sweden and encompasses the historically significant Yxsjöberg tungsten district.

Mineral Road's immediate focus is on advancing the historical surface tailings opportunity while continuing to evaluate the broader tungsten and critical-minerals potential of the Bergslagen district.

Mineral Road cautions that certain historical technical information, exploration results, academic studies and historical production information referenced in this news release have been derived from historical sources and have not been independently verified by a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Such information is provided for context only and should not be considered a current Mineral Resource or Mineral Reserve.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

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