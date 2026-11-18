

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Everpure, Inc. (P) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $100.395 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $54.806 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Everpure, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $300.487 million or $0.86 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 51.3% to $1.459 billion from $964.453 million last year.



Everpure, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $100.395 Mln. vs. $54.806 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.29 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue: $1.459 Bln vs. $964.453 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.50 B To $ 1.52 B Full year revenue guidance: $ 5.20 B To $ 5.21 B



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