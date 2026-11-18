At the Rohstoff-Messe in Munich, Commodity TV talks with Dan Weir, CEO and founder of Coyote Copper Mines (TSX-V: CCMM), about the company's Copper Springs and Gibson projects in Arizona's Copper Triangle. Topics: Location: about an hour from Phoenix, surrounded by BHP, Rio Tinto, Freeport, Grupo Mexico and KGHM Drilling: the first program started in mid-November, with initial results expected in January Targets: porphyry copper, with high-grade surface samples and an oxide and sulphide potential Geophysics: a "BHP donut" shape pointing to a large porphyry system Land package: over 90 km² and about 1,100 BLM claims, plus the newly acquired historic Gibson Mine Interest from majors: confidentiality agreements with six large mining companies Business model: build the project up and sell it, not put it into production Funding: about C$8 million in cash Interview: Tim, Commodity TV CoyoteCopper CCMM Copper Arizona CopperTriangle DanWeir CommodityTV Company overview: Coyote Copper Mines Inc. ? https://www.coyotecopper.com/ ISIN: CA22406U1075, WKN: A427JJ, FRA: 0H0.F, TSXV: CCMM.V More videos about Coyote Copper Mines Inc. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/coyote-copper-mines-inc/ Get our free Newsletter (English) ? https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) ? https://eepurl.com/08pAn Copper Kupfer Interview Exploration Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines commoditytv