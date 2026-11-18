

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor (F) has started producing battery cells at its $3 billion Marshall, Michigan facility, using technology licensed from Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (CATL).



Production began last month, and the first cells are now being shipped for prototypes of Ford's upcoming Fathom electric pickup truck.



This development is a significant milestone in Ford's effort to introduce lower-cost lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries in the U.S., aimed at making electric vehicles more affordable while strengthening domestic battery manufacturing.



Ford said its licensing agreement with CATL will accelerate technology adoption and support the company in building its own production capabilities.



The 2-million-square-foot plant is expected to produce up to 20 gigawatt-hours of battery cells annually, down from the original 40-gigawatt-hour target following adjustments to Ford's EV plans. The facility can manufacture approximately 40 cells per minute.



The project has faced criticism from some U.S. lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy over Ford's collaboration with CATL. Ford plans to ramp up production next year, ahead of the Fathom pickup's anticipated launch in the fourth quarter of 2027.



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