Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Agereh Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AUTO) ("Agereh" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). As previously announced on October 16, 2026, the Offering consists of up to 24,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.025 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $600,000. The First Tranche consisted of 7,600,000 Units issued at a price of $0.025 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $190,000.00.

Each Unit under the Offering consists of one (1) common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one (1) common share Purchase Warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one (1) additional Share at a price of $0.05 per Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issue.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the First Tranche to support: (i) ongoing product development activities, including research and development and technology enhancement; (ii) sales and marketing activities, including business development efforts, customer outreach initiatives, and attendance at industry conferences and trade shows; and (iii) general working capital purposes, including accounting, legal, regulatory compliance, and other administrative expenses. Management fees, if incurred, are expected to represent only a minor portion of the net proceeds. The Company did not pay any bonus, finder's fee, commission, Agent's options or other compensation to any third party in connection with the closing of this First Tranche.

No related parties or the Company, as such term is defined Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") participated in the First Tranche, and no non-arm's length parties of the Company acquired securities under the First Tranche.

All securities issued under the Offering, including securities issuable on the exercise thereof, will be subject to a hold period expiring four (4) months and one (1) day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Offering remains subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company expects to close the remaining tranche(s) of the Offering by November 30, 2026.

About Agereh Technologies Inc.

Agereh Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AUTO) is a Canadian-based artificial intelligence and advanced technology company delivering AI-enabled platforms and sensor solutions to address critical challenges in the transportation industry. By combining accurate date collection, predictive intelligence, and date-driven decision-making for transportation and infrastructure applications. Agereh continues to expand its portfolio with solutions designed to enhance efficiency, optimize operations, and enable the next generation of intelligent transportation systems.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding the completion of the Offering, the intended use of proceeds from the Offering, the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, and the Company's business, assets or investments, as well as other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, and investor interest in the business and prospects of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required y law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law.

Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligations to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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