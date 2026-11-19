Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Emerita Resources Corp. (TSXV: EMO) (OTCQX: EMOTF) (FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") announces that it has posted a presentation on its website providing additional information on the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") for its wholly-owned Iberian Belt West Project ("IBW") in Spain.

The presentation provides an overview of the PFS results announced on October 29, 2026, including the technical and financial considerations of IBW, and addresses certain questions raised by shareholders following the release of the PFS.

"We appreciate our shareholders' patience while we prepared the presentation. It provides a more detailed overview of the technical and financial aspects of IBW and addresses many of the questions we have received following the release of the PFS results. We will continue to provide shareholders with updates as work on IBW progresses," commented Joaquin Merino, President and Chief Executive Officer of Emerita.

The presentation is available on the Company's website at www.emeritaresources.com.

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company's corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain, with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the Company's intention to provide further updates to shareholders and the continued advancement of IBW.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include risks associated with the development of IBW, changes in market conditions, the availability of financing and other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324810