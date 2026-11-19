Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (TSXV: DWS) ("Diamond Estates" or the "Company") announces that it has changed its auditor from MNP LLP ("MNP") to Ernst & Young LLP ("EY"), effective November 18, 2026.

On the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company appointed EY as auditor of the Company, to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders.

MNP's reports on the Company's consolidated financial statements for the years ended March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025 did not express a modified opinion. In the opinion of the Company, there were no "reportable events" (as defined in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102")) between the Company and MNP.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from MNP and EY, has been reviewed by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc.

Diamond Estates is a producer of high-quality wines and ciders as well as a sales agent for over 120 beverage alcohol brands across Canada. The Company operates four facilities, three in Ontario and one in British Columbia, that produce predominantly VQA wines under such well known brand names as 20 Bees, Creekside, D'Ont Poke the Bear, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh Wines, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity and Backyard Vineyards.

Through its commercial division, Trajectory Beverage Partners ("Trajectory"), the Company serves as the sales agent for a wide range of leading international beverage brands.

Wine Portfolio:

Trajectory represents renowned wine brands, including Fat Bastard and Gabriel Meffre from France; Kaiken from Argentina; Kings of Prohibition from Australia; Yealands, Kono, Tohu, and Joiy Sparkling Wine from New Zealand; Talamonti, Cielo and Valdo from Italy; Bodegas Muriel from Spain; Porta 6, Julia Florista, Boas Quintas, Catedral and Cabeca de Toiro from Portugal; Fowles Wines from Australia; Empress Wines from Croatia; as well as C.K. Mondavi & Family, Charles Krug, Line 39, Harken, FitVine and Rabble from California. Trajectory also represents a broad portfolio of wines sold exclusively to restaurants, bars and private consumers.

Spirits Portfolio:

Trajectory also represents distinguished spirit brands such as Cofradia Tequila, Siempre Tequila, Chisme Tequila, Hussong's Tequila, Solmano Mezcal and Chica Chida Agave Spirit from Mexico; Islay Mist and Waterproof blended Scotch whiskies from Scotland; Glen Breton Canadian whiskies from Nova Scotia; Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur from the UK; Tequila Rose Strawberry Cream, 360 Vodka and Holladay Bourbon from the USA; Giffard Liqueurs from France; Zubrowka Vodka from Poland and Becherovka from the Czech Republic.

Beer, Cider, and RTD Portfolio:

In the beer, cider, and ready-to-drink (RTD) categories, Trajectory represents Darling Mimosa, Protini Beverages from Ontario; Mountain Joe Hard Coffee, ESA Cocktails, Solmano Craft Cocktails, Stickler Shrub Cocktails, Sunday Session RTDs and Jasper Brewing Company from Alberta, and Warsteiner and Konig Ludwig from Germany.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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