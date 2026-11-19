

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Wednesday snapped the four-day losing streak in which it had slumped almost 100 points or 2.7 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just beneath the 3,590-point plateau and it may see additional support on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, with Middle East tensions likely offset by sinking crude oil prices and bargain hunting among the technology stocks. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished slightly higher on Wednesday as gains from the technology energy and finance sectors were offset be weakness from the retail and health stocks.



For the day, the index perked 3.25 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 3,587.83 after trading between 3,560.45 and 3,596.55. The Shenzhen Composite Index fell 6.71 points or 0.33 percent to end at 2,028.26.



The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened mixed but turned lower before recovering in the afternoon to finish mixed.



The Dow tumbled 561.25 points or 1.11 percent to finish at 50,198.17, while the NASDAQ climbed 101.50 points or 0.42 percent to close at 24,429.88 and the S&P 500 fell 16.90 points or 0.23 percent to end at 7,323.63.



The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders digested earnings news from AI giant and market leader Nvidia (NVDA), which reported better than expected fiscal third quarter results and raised its revenue guidance.



Investors may also have been looking forward to Claude developer Anthropic's initial public offering later this week.



Gold stocks showed a substantial move to the downside, while pharmaceutical, healthcare and banking stocks also saw considerable weakness.



Crude oil prices tumbled on Wednesday following a report that U.S. crude oil inventories increased much more than expected in the last week. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was down $2.92 or 3.4 percent to $83.09 a barrel.



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