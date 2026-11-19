

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese market is trading modestly higher on Thursday, extending the gains in the previous session, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is moving above the 59,100 level, with gains in index heavyweights and technology stocks partially offset by weakness in financial stocks.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 85.92 points or 0.15 percent to 59,110.26, after touching a high of 59,660.61 earlier. Japanese stocks ended modestly higher on Wednesday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining more than 3 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is adding almost 2 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is edging up 0.1 percent, while Honda is edging down 0.1 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is edging up 0.4 percent, Screen Holdings is adding almost 1 percent and Tokyo Electron is gaining more than 3 percent.



In the banking sector, Mizuho Financial is declining almost 2 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is losing almost 1 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down more than 1 percent.



Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is edging down 0.3 percent and Panasonic is losing almost 2 percent, while Sony is adding more than 2 percent and Canon is gaining almost 1 percent.



Among other major gainers, Trend Micro is surging almost 6 percent, while J. Front Retailing, Lasertec and Nomura Research Institute are advancing more than 3 percent each. Daikin Industries and Terumo are gaining almost 3 percent each.



Conversely, JX Advanced Metals is tumbling more than 6 percent and Mitsubishi Materials is sliding almost 6 percent, while Sumitomo Metal Mining and Mitsui Kinzoku are slipping almost 5 percent each. Nissan Motor, Japan Steel Works, Tokai Carbon and Toyota Tsusho are declining almost 4 percent each, while Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Motors, Furukawa Electric, Dowa Holdings, Mitsui & Co., Marubeni and Resonac Holdings are losing more than 3 percent each.



In economic news, the value of core machinery orders in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on month in September, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday - coming in at 1,066.2 billion yen. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 1.3 percent following the 5.2 percent gain in August. On a yearly basis, orders rose 13.4 percent - again missing expectations for 13/7 percent and down from 18.6 percent in the previous month.



For the third quarter of 2026, orders were up 1.2 percent on quarter and 14.1 percent on year at 3,152.8 billion yen. For the fourth quarter of 2026, orders are forecast to rise 4.3 percent on quarter and 13.9 percent on year to 3,287.0 billion yen.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 159 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks turned in a relatively lackluster performance during trading on Wednesday after trending lower over the past several sessions. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 spent much of the day lingering near the unchanged line, although the narrower Dow showed a notable move to the downside.



The major averages eventually ended the day mixed. While the Nasdaq climbed 101.50 points or 0.4 percent to 24,429.88, the S&P 500 dipped 16.90 points or 0.2 percent to 7,323.63 and the Dow slumped 561.25 points or 1.1 percent to 50,198.17.



Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled by 1.3 percent, the German DAX Index slumped by 1.2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index declined by 0.9 percent.



Crude oil prices tumbled on Wednesday following a report that U.S. crude oil inventories increased much more than expected in the last week. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was down $2.92 or 3.4 percent to $83.09 a barrel.



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