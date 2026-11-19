

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian markets are trading mostly lower on Thursday, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight, with weakness in mining and energy stocks amid tumbling commodity prices. Expectation of more aggressive monetary tightening by the US Fed on interest rates is weighing on market sentiment. Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday.



The Fed is widely expected to raise rates by at least a quarter point next month, but some officials have recently been indicating the possibility of a half-point rate hike.



Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the central bank might need to 'shock people' with a half-point rate hike amid persistently high inflation.



St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem suggested recently that the Fed may need to hike its benchmark rate as many as four times by early next year to ensure the inflation problem doesn't get worse.



The Fed's next monetary policy meeting is scheduled for December 8-9, with CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently indicating a 94.7 percent chance of a quarter point rate hike.



The Australian market is trading significantly lower on Thursday, extending the losses in the previous five sessions, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is falling to near the 8,750 level, with weakness in mining and energy stocks.



Traders reacted to weaker-than-expected domestic employment data, which raised concerns of inflation and expectations of another interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 70.50 points or 0.80 percent to 8,751.30, after hitting a low of 8,710.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 74.60 points or 0.84 percent to 8,857.80. Australian stocks ended notably lower on Wednesday.



Among major miners, BHP Group is declining more than 3 percent, Rio Tinto is losing more than 2 percent, Fortescue is edging down 0.3 percent and Mineral Resources is down almost 2 percent.



Oil stocks are mostly lower. Beach energy and Woodside Energy are losing more than 1 percent each, while Santos is declining almost 2 percent. Origin Energy is flat.



In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block, Xero and Zip are edging up 0.3 to 0.5 percent each, while Appen is soaring more than 13 percent. WiseTech Global is edging down 0.4 percent.



Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank are edging down 0.2 to 0.5 percent each, while Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are flat.



Among gold miners, Evolution Mining and Northern Star Resources are slipping more than 5 percent each, while Resolute Mining is tumbling almost 6 percent, Genesis Minerals is declining almost 5 percent and Newmont is losing more than 3 percent.



In other news, shares in A2 Milk are tumbling more than 9 percent after the company warned of a weak first-half FY27 outlook and a slower-than-hoped recovery in its China infant milk formula business.



In economic news, the unemployment rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 4.9 percent in October, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday. That missed expectations for 4.7 percent, which would have been unchanged from the September rate.



The Australian economy lost 43,500 jobs last month, missing by a mile forecasts for an increase of 25,500 jobs following the loss of 39,300 jobs in the previous month. The participated rate slipped to 66.6 percent, down from 66.8 percent a month earlier.



In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.667 on Thursday.



The Japanese market is trading modestly higher on Thursday after briefly dipping in to the red, extending the gains in the previous session, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is moving well above the 59,100 level, with gains in index heavyweights and technology stocks partially offset by weakness in financial stocks.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at 59,140.87, up 116.59 points or 0.20 percent, after touching a high of 59,660.61 earlier. Japanese stocks ended modestly higher on Wednesday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining more than 3 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is adding almost 2 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is edging up 0.1 percent, while Honda is edging down 0.1 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is edging up 0.4 percent, Screen Holdings is adding almost 1 percent and Tokyo Electron is gaining more than 3 percent.



In the banking sector, Mizuho Financial is declining almost 2 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is losing almost 1 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down more than 1 percent.



Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is edging down 0.3 percent and Panasonic is losing almost 2 percent, while Sony is adding more than 2 percent and Canon is gaining almost 1 percent.



Among other major gainers, Trend Micro is surging almost 6 percent, while J. Front Retailing, Lasertec and Nomura Research Institute are advancing more than 3 percent each. Daikin Industries and Terumo are gaining almost 3 percent each.



Conversely, JX Advanced Metals is tumbling more than 6 percent and Mitsubishi Materials is sliding almost 6 percent, while Sumitomo Metal Mining and Mitsui Kinzoku are slipping almost 5 percent each. Nissan Motor, Japan Steel Works, Tokai Carbon and Toyota Tsusho are declining almost 4 percent each, while Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Motors, Furukawa Electric, Dowa Holdings, Mitsui & Co., Marubeni and Resonac Holdings are losing more than 3 percent each.



In economic news, the value of core machinery orders in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on month in September, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday - coming in at 1,066.2 billion yen. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 1.3 percent following the 5.2 percent gain in August. On a yearly basis, orders rose 13.4 percent - again missing expectations for 13/7 percent and down from 18.6 percent in the previous month.



For the third quarter of 2026, orders were up 1.2 percent on quarter and 14.1 percent on year at 3,152.8 billion yen. For the fourth quarter of 2026, orders are forecast to rise 4.3 percent on quarter and 13.9 percent on year to 3,287.0 billion yen.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 159 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong are slipping 3.5 and 1.6 percent, respectively, while South Korea is down 1.5 percent. China and Malaysia are down 0.7 and 0.3 percent each. New Zealand, Singapore and Indonesia are higher by between 0.1 and 0.4 percent each.



On Wall Street, stocks turned in a relatively lackluster performance during trading on Wednesday after trending lower over the past several sessions. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 spent much of the day lingering near the unchanged line, although the narrower Dow showed a notable move to the downside.



The major averages eventually ended the day mixed. While the Nasdaq climbed 101.50 points or 0.4 percent to 24,429.88, the S&P 500 dipped 16.90 points or 0.2 percent to 7,323.63 and the Dow slumped 561.25 points or 1.1 percent to 50,198.17.



Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled by 1.3 percent, the German DAX Index slumped by 1.2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index declined by 0.9 percent.



Crude oil prices tumbled on Wednesday following a report that U.S. crude oil inventories increased much more than expected in the last week. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was down $2.92 or 3.4 percent to $83.09 a barrel.



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