

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries (TEVA) announced that Dr. Eric Hughes, Executive Vice President, Global R&D and Chief Medical Officer, will leave the company after accepting a position outside Teva.



Hughes will remain with the company during the coming months to support a leadership transition while Teva conducts a search for permanent successor.



Effective immediately, Dr. David Gardiner, Head of Innovative Medicines & Clinical Development, will serve as interim R&D transition lead and report directly to CEO Richard Francis.



The company emphasized that its 'Pivot to Growth' strategy, research priorities and financial objectives remain unchanged, including its goal of generating $6 billion to $7 billion in innovative medicines revenue by 2030.



Teva said Hughes played a key role in strengthening the company's research organization and advancing its company's recent R&D Day.



The leadership change comes as Teva continues to focus on executing its long-term growth strategy and advancing its innovative medicines portfolio.



TEVA has traded between $24.01 and $44.57 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $42.23, down 0.92%.



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