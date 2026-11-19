The Adecco Group global study: AI delivers more value when people are involved in work redesign

New research among 40,500 workers finds well-integrated AI saves more time, while training, worker involvement and human-centered leadership determine whether adoption translates into sustainable performance.

AI delivers greater value when it is embedded into how work gets done. Workers using well-integrated AI save 20% more time per day and are more likely to reinvest that time in higher-value work.

Worker involvement turns adoption into adaptability. 96% of workers involved in redesigning their work are willing to adapt to changing environments, compared with 29% of those not involved.

Work-life balance has overtaken salary as the leading reason people would leave their job. It is now workers' leading reason for considering a move.

ZÜRICH, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adecco Group (SIX: ADEN) today published the seventh edition of its annual Global Workforce of the Future report, based on a survey of 40,500 workers across 36 countries. The findings show that AI adoption is advancing rapidly, but technology delivers its strongest value when organizations redesign work around people; equip them with relevant skills; and give them a voice in how change is implemented.

AI is now embedded in working life. Nearly three-quarters (74%) of workers use AI agents at work, up from 64% in 2025, and technology occupies four of the five leading influences reshaping work. Yet adoption alone does not guarantee value. The research points to a widening gap between organizations that simply deploy AI and those that orchestrate people, AI agents and workflows as a well-orchestrated hybrid workforce.

Where AI is well integrated into operating workflows, workers report saving 20% more time per day than users experiencing lower integration. They are also more likely to reinvest the time saved in higher-value work and seven times less likely to feel overwhelmed by the need to use AI tools effectively. The findings suggest that productivity gains depend less on access to technology than on how effectively it is embedded into the work itself.

Denis Machuel, CEO of the Adecco Group: "The next phase of AI at work is not about deploying more tools. It is about orchestrating people and technology more effectively. When workers help redesign how work gets done, and receive the training and clarity to adapt, AI creates more value and change becomes easier to navigate. AI delivers its greatest impact when it happens with people and not to people."

Full press release: available here.

Full report: People-powered performance: How to unlock happiness in the hybrid workforce available here.

For further information please contact:

The Adecco Group Corporate Press Office:

media@adecco.com

Rodrigo Sánchez Flores - Tel: +34 658 06 54 02

Jürg Schneider - Tel: +41 79 876 09 21

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-adecco-group-global-study-ai-delivers-more-value-when-people-are-involved-in-work-redesign-302944338.html