

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' unemployment rate held steady for the third straight month in October, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate stood at 4.0 percent in September, the same as in the previous three months. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was also 4.0 percent.



There were 414,000 unemployed people in October compared to 408,000 in the prior month. A year ago, it was also 408,000.



Data showed that the net labor force participation rate stood at 75.9 percent in October, down from 76.1 percent in September.



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