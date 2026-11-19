Opening ceremony attended by Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation, Jack Chambers, TD; Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, Peter Burke, TD; and Dexcom President and CEO Jake Leach.

Official opening marks next chapter for Dexcom's investment in Ireland and manufacturing presence in Europe.

Since announcing plans to create 1,000 roles at its Athenry facility in 2024, Dexcom has filled almost 500 positions and will continue recruiting for the remaining roles as the site and production scale over the coming years.

Official opening, in the week following World Diabetes Day, celebrates the contributions of Dexcom Athenry staff to the CGM manufacturing process and impact on the lives of those living with diabetes.

DexCom, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXCM), a global leader in continuous glucose monitoring, today officially opened its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Athenry, County Galway, marking a major milestone in the company's investment in Ireland and its manufacturing presence in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

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The official opening ceremony, attended by Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation, Jack Chambers, TD; Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, Peter Burke, TD; Dexcom President and CEO Jake Leach; and other senior Dexcom leaders, follows the start of commercial production at Athenry in October. The official opening celebrates Athenry's transition from construction to commercial manufacturing and establishes the site as an important part of the company's global manufacturing network.

Discussing Dexcom's investment in the West of Ireland, An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, TD, said: "The official opening of Dexcom's Athenry facility is a tremendous vote of confidence in the people and talent of the West of Ireland. It is particularly encouraging to see almost 500 people already part of the team, building careers in a world-leading industry and contributing to technologies that make a real difference to people's lives. These are the kinds of high-quality employment opportunities that strengthen communities, attract further investment and help ensure that Galway and the wider region continue to thrive. The opening of this facility is an important milestone, not only for Dexcom, but for Athenry and Ireland's continued success as a global centre for medical technology."

Dexcom first broke ground on the Athenry facility in January 2024, announcing plans to create more than 1,000 jobs and invest approximately €300 million over five years. Today, the site has assembled a team of almost 500 people, the vast majority from the West of Ireland. The remaining roles are expected to be advertised and filled in the coming years as production at the site scales to support demand for CGM across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the world.

Jake Leach, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dexcom, said: "The opening of Athenry is an important milestone for Dexcom, establishing our first manufacturing presence in EMEA and reinforcing our long-term commitment to Ireland. As we bring Dexcom CGM to more people around the world, expanding our manufacturing capabilities is fundamental to supporting the continued growth of our business. With large-scale manufacturing facilities now operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia Pacific, we are well positioned to support our ambitious growth plans, and Athenry will play a critical role in the next chapter of Dexcom's global story."

Supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland, Dexcom's Athenry facility strengthens the West of Ireland's medtech cluster, which employs 16,000 people across Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

The official opening of Dexcom Athenry takes place in the week following World Diabetes Day, observed Nov. 14. The opening date was chosen to recognise the diabetes community and celebrate the impact of Dexcom employees on the development and manufacturing of CGM technology. The diabetes community was represented at the opening by Diabetes Ireland, International Diabetes Federation Europe and Thriveabetes. Norah Casey, an Irish businesswoman and entrepreneur, also spoke at the event, sharing "A Letter to Diabetes," a personal reflection on her life with diabetes.

Columba McGarvey, Senior Vice President, Global Manufacturing Operations at Dexcom, said: "What makes Dexcom Athenry special is its people. We have already assembled a remarkable team of almost 500 people, the vast majority from right here in the West of Ireland, and together they are now making CGM sensors that can help transform how millions of people worldwide manage their health. Behind every sensor we make is a person living with diabetes, and the knowledge that our work can help make their lives easier, healthier and more fulfilling is what makes our team's contribution so meaningful."

Notes to Editors

Dexcom currently employs almost 500 people at Athenry and continues to recruit additional employees across a range of disciplines. Further information on opportunities at Dexcom Athenry is available at careers.dexcom.com.

About DexCom, Inc.

Dexcom empowers people to take control of health through innovative biosensing technology. Founded in 1999, Dexcom has pioneered and set the standard in glucose biosensing for more than 25 years. Its technology has transformed how people manage diabetes and track their glucose, helping them feel more in control and live more confidently.

Dexcom. Discover what you're made of. For more information, visit www.dexcom.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Gemma McDonald

gemma.mcdonald@dexcom.com

dexcomemea@allisonworldwide.com