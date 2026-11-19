

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) reported that its third quarter organic sales declined 1.1%. For 13 weeks to 31 October, comparable sales were down 1.8%, while LFL sales declined 2.6%. Looking forward, JD Sports Fashion narrowed fiscal 2027 profit before tax and adjusting items guidance range to 700 million to 750 million pounds, from prior guidance range of 700 million to 800 million pounds. Free cash flow guidance is unchanged.



Régis Schultz, CEO of JD Sports Fashion, said: 'At Group level, trading in the quarter was in line with our expectations. North America improved on second quarter, our Sporting Goods and Outdoor businesses performed well, and sales trends in apparel and accessories were resilient. In the UK and Europe, cooler weather in October began to bring through some of the autumn/winter demand delayed by unseasonably warm weather earlier in the quarter, although trading in Europe was affected by civil unrest.'



At prior close on LSE, JD Sports Fashion shares were trading at 94.32 pence.



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